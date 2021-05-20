Raleigh-Durham McDonald’s workers strike for $15 minimum wage 

By
May 20, 2021
In News

Phto: Kyle Ingram

McDonald’s workers across the Raleigh-Durham area organized a strike on Wednesday as part of a national campaign to demand a $15 minimum wage and a union. 

“I have a little sister and a family that I take care of making $9.25 an hour,” Nashoun Blount, a Raleigh McDonald’s worker, said. “This is not enough, y’all. This is not enough. We have to come out here and stand and protest just to let McDonald’s know that we are serious about what we deserve in this country.” 

The workers, organizing through a variety of advocacy organizations such as the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign, La Sembra and The Fight for 15, gathered outside the Guess Road McDonald’s to chant, display signs and deliver testimonies about the need to increase wages. 

Cars emblazoned with signs saying “Fight for 15” and “15 for NC” drove around the store’s parking lot, honking in support of the speakers and joining in chants of “We work. We sweat. Put 15 on our checks.” 

The strike, which occurred in 15 cities across the country, comes the day before McDonald’s holds its annual shareholder’s meeting. Employees hope to draw attention to the fact that McDonald’s made $5 billion in profit during the pandemic, while never raising wages for its American employees. 

 “They gave it to their shareholders instead of giving us raises,” Precious Cole, a McDonald’s worker at the event said. “Honestly, I don’t know why they’re resisting, because they have the money — they can do it now.”

Photo: Kyle Ingram

Describing long hours with no breaks, inadequate COVID-19 protections and an unsympathetic corporate culture, speakers drew a sharp contrast between the family-friendly “best first job” image they say McDonald’s portrays, and the harsh, underpaid reality they endure at work. 

McDonald’s workers also went on strike last year in response to the company’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers in 20 U.S. cities protested for better working conditions, including more access to personal protective equipment. McDonald’s called it a “publicity stunt.” 

In April of this year, McDonald’s announced it will raise the minimum wage to $11 for entry-level workers and $15 for shift leaders in its corporate locations. However, this change will only affect 5 percent of their American stores, and employees say that’s not nearly enough. 

“When we lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Ana Blackburn, a member of the N.C. Poor People’s Campaign said. “But if you live in a society where your leaders value corporations over people, while stripping workers of their dignity by denying them a living wage, then they perpetuate the systemic poverty that exists in these United States.” 

The McDonald’s corporation has not yet responded to the nationwide strikes.

Kyle Ingram is a journalism student at UNC-Chapel Hill and an intern at NC Policy Watch.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Interactive report maps the impact of raising the minimum wage by congressional district
  2. Outlook for $15-an-hour minimum wage boosted by new government report
  3. In case you missed it, here’s what’s in the big COVID relief package passed by the U.S. House
  4. Breaking: Biden to order $15-an-hour minimum wage for federal contract workers

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW special report: After conservative criticism, UNC backs down from offering acclaimed journalist tenured position

Journalism school will instead offer Nikole Hannah-Jones a fixed five-year contract In her career in [...]

Senator Brent Jackson walks back part of controversial Farm Act that would have shielded employers from retaliation claims

An overlooked section of the 2021 Farm Act, which is currently under consideration at the General As [...]

Bill seeks to increase penalties for “rioters,” but advocates worry about threat posed to free speech

Biracial.’ ‘Artist.’ ‘Supporter of social justice.’ Nic Cassette could think of many labels describi [...]

Highlights and lowlights from the General Assembly as lawmakers pass 2021 “crossover deadline”

The state legislature marked “crossover” last week, the point at which most bills must pass at least [...]

State House advances new and cynical effort to whitewash North Carolina’s troubled history

To those who ever harbored any doubts about how truly blatant and virulent the racism and white supr [...]

Legislative blinders

The post Legislative blinders appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

I represented an innocent man on death row: Here’s why NC must end the death penalty

In September 2014, I was sitting with Henry McCollum at the moment a judge ordered his release from [...]

New federal effort to aid homeless students must include college and university populations

CULLOWHEE – I was elated recently when I read an article by NC Policy Watch education reporter Greg [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch