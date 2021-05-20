UNC-Chapel Hill faces criticisms over denial of tenure for acclaimed journalist

UNC-Chapel Hill is taking heavy criticism from diverse quarters this week after it decided not to extend tenure to nationally acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

On Wednesday the faculty of the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media released a statement demanding tenure for Hannah-Jones and transparency on how the decision was made. Journalism faculty from across the nation followed with a statement asking the school to reconsider.



The UNC Black Caucus and Chapel Hill -Carrboro NAACP announced a protest outside Thursday’s full meeting of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), a nonprofit beloved on the political right, also denounced the decision as an attack on academic freedom.

As Policy Watch reported this week, the school backed away from offering tenure to Hannah-Jones as its Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Previous Knight chairs were tenured positions. But Hannah-Jones — winner of the Peabody, Polk and Pulitzer Prizes as well as a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” Grant — was instead offered a five-year fixed contract for the position.

Though Hannah-Jones had the support of students, faculty and administration at the school, the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees did not act on a recommendation that she be granted tenure.

Sources on the board said the move was prompted by conservative criticism of Hannah-Jones’s work on “The 1619 Project,” a long-form journalism effort that, as the Pulitzer Center put it, “challenges us to reframe U.S. history by marking the year when the first enslaved Africans arrived on Virginia soil as our nation’s foundational date.” Hannah-Jones, who is Black, conceived of the project and was among multiple staff writers, photographers and editors who put it together.

“Devastating and Demoralizing”

In a board of trustees committee meeting Wednesday Mimi Chapman, chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill faculty, called the decision to disregard the faculty’s tenure recommendation “devastating and demoralizing.”

Hannah-Jones’s work on race in America is important, Chapman said, and in line with the work the university has said it is trying to do with regard to racial reckoning.

“We believe in the mission this University has to solve big problems, take on challenges that others shy away from, and indeed one of those challenges is confronting the history, legacies, and enduring proliferation of oppression and racism in this country,” Chapman said. “We will never be able to put such problems to rest until we wrestle with them honestly and we need faculty members who speak to us in new ways to shake up our thinking and help us do that.”

The board has the right to override a tenure recommendation, Chapman said. But unless it is doing so because of a serious problem with a candidate — plagiarism, for instance, or the commission of a crime — disregarding the established and thorough tenure process damages the shared governance relationship between the school’s faculty and its politically appointed board of trustees.

“As Chair of the Faculty, I am inviting you to trust us in the exhaustive work that we do to make tenure recommendations,” Chapman said. “For me, I would choose to be your partner, and not your adversary. But partnership requires respect and at this moment, the faculty is not feeling that.”

Trustee Chuck Duckett, chair of the University Affairs Committee, bristled at Chapman’s comments to the board.

“‘Shared governance’ means people have different responsibilities,” Duckett said. “Shared governance’ does not mean we just have to rubber stamp everything that comes our way and that’s basically what you’re sitting here telling us today,” Duckett said.

The board has a role in the process as well, Duckett said. “We’re trying to do our job.”

Chapman’s comments as chair of the faculty are often counterproductive, Duckett said. He pointed to a public comment that students rushing Franklin Street in celebration of a basketball victory during the pandemic was a “definition of white privilege.”

“These kinds of things are overcharged, oversimplified and indicative more about making the news than actually leading,” Duckett said.

A lot of statements being made about the tenure controversy are “not correct,” Duckett said. He did not elaborate and declined to answer specific questions about the board’s role in the tenure decision after the meeting.

“There’s a lot more that goes into it than even that person,” Duckett told Policy Watch of how the board decides to approve tenure. “It’s a multitude of items that go into it.”

Duckett declined to give his personal take on Hannah-Jones’s work or credentials.

“My opinion on that doesn’t matter,” Duckett said. “We work as a board for the university, for the best interest of the university. That means everyone. I hope she comes here. She’s obviously being hired. I hope she becomes the best professor that’s ever been here.”

In a Wednesday interview, board Chairman Richard Stevens said Policy Watch was incorrect in reporting that the board prevented Hannah-Jones’s tenure because it never came to an official vote. “I’m sure individuals had thoughts, but it never came to the board as an action item,” Stevens said.

Board of Trustees members who spoke to Policy Watch this week did not say the board had voted down her tenure but that a “work around” had been reached to prevent the issue from coming to a vote in the first place. Policy Watch agreed not to identify those board members so that they could discuss the details of a confidential personnel process.

It is not uncommon for board members to have informal conversations with each other and with university officials about matters before they come to a board vote, those board members said.

With UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and board members aware of the volatility of the question, the board members said, it was deemed best not to bring the issue to an official vote.

The precise chain of events leading to the tenure decision remained unclear late Wednesday.

Stevens said the board took no vote. He had no idea how they may have voted, he said, which was in any case irrelevant. Hannah-Jones has accepted a five-year contract instead of a tenured position, he said, and will be eligible for a tenure review at the end of that term.

Duckett made the board sound more actively involved in the decision, saying it has a role in the process.

Guskiewicz declined to answer questions at Wednesday’s board meeting, saying through university media relations that he would instead participate in a pre-planned virtual media availability on Thursday, after the full board of trustees meeting.

After Wednesday’s meeting concluded, Policy Watch and a TV news crew from WRAL asked to speak with Guskiewicz and waited for him outside the meeting room while staff said he was on a phone call. The chancellor left through a separate door, leaving representatives to explain his unseen exit and encourage reporters to pose questions during the virtual press event Thursday.

Guskiewicz has yet to publicly detail any talks he had with the board or how the decision was made to amend the initial offer of tenure the school planned for Hannah-Jones. But Susan King, dean of the university’s journalism school, has spoken and written openly on her understanding of the process. She pursued Hannah-Jones, who earned her master’s degree from UNC-Hussman in 2003, for the Knight Chair position and believes she should have been approved for tenure.

When that didn’t happen, she wrote to the UNC Hussman faculty to explain the situation.

“Nikole will join us July 1 as a fixed-term Professor of the Practice, with the option of being reviewed for tenure within five years,” King wrote in a Sunday message to her faculty. “When her case was presented, the Board of Trustees did not act on tenure, and she was offered a five-year fixed-term contract by the university.”

“The Board of Trustees has the authority to approve all tenured (lifetime) appointments,” King wrote. “I was told the board was worried about a non-academic entering the university with this designation.”

But as UNC Hussman faculty noted in their statement Wednesday Knight Chairs, sponsored by the Knight Foundation, are by definition professionals who come from the world of journalism rather than academia. Since the establishment of Knight Chair positions at UNC in 1980, the positions have been tenured. The board has never objected to tenure as a result of a candidate’s academic credentials or lack of classroom experience.

“The failure to offer Hannah-Jones tenure with her appointment as a Knight chair unfairly moves the goalposts and violates long-standing norms and established processes relating to tenure and promotion at UNC-Chapel Hill,” the UNC Hussman faculty wrote in its Wednesday statement.

Race, tenure and politics

As outrage over the tenure decision spread Wednesday, a number of observers pointed to what they said was a glaring political difference between the way Hannah-Jones is being evaluated and how controversial conservative professors are handled in the UNC System.

The most prominent example: former UNC-Wilmington Professor Mike Adams.

In his 27 years at UNCW Adams, a firebrand conservative, advertised his courses as a necessary corrective to the liberal indoctrination endemic in American academia. He publicly ridiculed students, his colleagues and university administrators. In public speeches and in print he insulted Muslims, LGBTQ people, women and racial and ethnic minorities.

When Adams was not promoted to full professor, he sued the university for denying him promotion because of his religious and political beliefs. The legal fight lasted seven years, but with support from the conservative Christian nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom, Adams eventually triumphed. In 2014, the university agreed not to appeal the most recent verdict in Adams’s favor, to promote him to full professor and pay him $50,000 in back-pay and $615,000 in related legal costs and fees.

After that, students and colleagues of Adams said, he seemed to consider himself untouchable. Given tenure, he bragged that he no longer had to apply himself and scoffed at university requirements for his courses. As his behavior became more aggressive and erratic, school administrators denounced his speech as hateful and not in line with the university’s principles but defended it as protected by the First Amendment.

The UNC Board of Governors, dominated by conservatives, took no action even as members of the school’s board of trustees called for Adams to be fired.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams’s Twitter posts turned darker. He compared mask mandates to chattel slavery, said owners of restaurants shut down by state orders should re-open armed with guns, proclaimed that the United States was already in the midst of a second Civil War, and encouraged people to buy AR-15s and be prepared to overthrow the government.

Finally, in June of last year, UNCW reached a settlement by which Adams received more than $500,000 and agreed to retire early. Shortly thereafter, Adams died by suicide.

Adams’s story is more than a cautionary tale, said observers of the Hannah-Jones tenure controversy this week. It’s also a potential legal precedent.

Tori Ekstrand, a media law professor in the UNC Hussman school, took to Twitter Wednesday to suggest political opposition to Hannah-Jones’s tenure seems remarkably similar to the discrimination Adams claimed in his lawsuit with the university system.

“A reminder to the BOT and the UNC system that the 4th Circuit stands firmly behind academic freedom,” Ekstrand wrote, providing a link to a summary of Adams’ legal case.

“Does the UNC system remember this case?” Ekstrand wrote.

Hannah Jones’s most vocal critics have not disguised the fact that their opposition to her hiring at UNC-Chapel Hill is political. Conservative organizations with ties to N.C. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and members of the UNC Board of Governors have detailed their disdain for Hannah-Jones’s political, racial and historical views.

Columnists for the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal (formerly known as the Pope Center for Higher Education) called the many awards won by Hannah-Jones throughout her journalism career “mere illusion” and academia itself “a powerful coalition with Democratic socialists, the media, and ‘woke’ crony capitalists.”

An unsigned editorial published by the Carolina Partnership for Reform asserted without evidence that Hannah-Jones would force students to accept her political beliefs in order to get good grades.

On Wednesday evening Brent Woodcox, special policy counsel to Berger, posted about the Hannah-Jones controversy on Twitter.

“[Hannah-Jones] is a dishonest journalist and a pseudo-intellectual neoracist historian who wants to teach Americans to hate our country, hate each other and hate themselves based on race,” Woodcox wrote. “My only regret is that her tenure could not have [been] shorter at my alma mater.”

Hannah-Jones has not directly addressed the controversy at her alma mater, where she will soon join the faculty with or without tenure. She has declined interviews.

But on Wednesday evening she took to Twitter to address those who have supported her.

“I’ve been staying off of here today,” Hannah-Jones wrote, referencing Twitter. “But just know I see you all and I am grateful.”

UNC journalism student Kyle Ingram is a summer intern at NC Policy Watch and contributed to this report.