Granville County parent is fighting against mask mandate in schools

A Granville County parent who refuses to make her children wear masks in school on religious grounds believes new, less restrictive face covering guidelines strengthen the family’s argument against a school mask mandate.

Granville County Public Schools (GCPS) has denied Danielle Hayes’ sons — a fourth grader and a high school freshman – in-person instruction because of their refusals to wear masks.

“All of the teachers in Granville County who have been asked to be vaccinated have been, so why are we still continuing to do this to population that is at lowest risk to everyone else,” Hayes said. “Why will adults have the freedom to gather and to unmask when our children do not?”

Hayes’ sons have continued to learn remotely even as some GCPS students returned to classrooms for in-person instruction.

“My kids have not stepped foot inside of a school or sat inside a classroom with their peers for 425 days [as of May 14],” Hayes lamented.

Explaining the family’s religious objection to masks, Hayes said that covering one’s face is “akin to something that Muslims do.”

“We’re made in God’s image, right?” she said. “Unless you, yourself have a disorder, a medical reason or are particularly immuno-compromised, if you’re a healthy individual, you don’t need to cover your face.”

The family’s position is not supported by religious scripture, Hayes acknowledged.

“That’s just our personal interpretation,” Hayes said. “God has entrusted me with these children. He’s blessed me with them, and it’s also our responsibility to make the best decision possible for them.”

Hayes has unsuccessfully petitioned the Granville County Board of Education for mask exemptions for her sons on at least two occasions.

“I feel like any person who has common sense would feel that way,” Hayes said when asked if the new guidance helps her case. “All of the science we’ve been following for the last year has shown us that children are at lower risk of COVID, and they seem to transmit it at a lower rate.”

But what about parents who feel differently and want to protect their children from contracting the virus by requiring students to wear masks? How about teachers?

“When in the history of humanity, have we ever said that people are sick until proven healthy?” Hayes said. “That’s basically what happen this year, they said all of you are sick unless we prove otherwise.”

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared last week advises that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most cases.

Gov. Roy Cooper also adopted less restrictive face mask rules to bring North Carolina in line with the new CDC guidance.

Cooper removed the indoor mask mandate for most settings and lifted all mass gathering limits and social distancing requirements.

“We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working,” Cooper said. “But to keep moving forward – and to make sure that we keep saving lives – more people need to get vaccinated.”

The CDC and the governor, however, advised school districts to continue to require students to wear masks and to social distance for the remainder of the school year.

GCPS will continue to follow the guidance set by the governor and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services in the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, said School board Chairman David Richardson.

“The Toolkit does not provide an exemption from the face covering requirement based on religious or philosophical objections,” Richardson said. “We are able to accommodate families with religious and philosophical objections to face coverings by providing remote instruction for those families until the pandemic-related safety rules are lifted.”

Face coverings have become a huge source of controversy during the pandemic despite assurances by federal and state health officials that donning a mask helps to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Many Americans don’t have problem wearing a mask to slow the spread of the virus. Others vehemently oppose wearing mask. The contend mask mandates erode individual freedoms.

Oftentimes, the divide over mask wearing falls along political lines, with Democrats supporting the safety measure and Republicans passionately opposed. An Elon University Poll last summer found 91% of Democrats in favor of the state’s mask mandate compared to 57% or Republicans.

Hayes is a conservative, but said the family isn’t making a political statement by not wearing masks. Her religious concerns and the belief that government overreacted to the pandemic are driving the decision, she said.

“Maybe not initially, we didn’t know what it was, and everybody was terrified, but as we learned more during the summer [2020], I feel like the government’s response at every level could have been different,” Hayes said.

Hayes said the family hasn’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but is not opposed to taking the vaccine.

“Right now, while the vaccine is under emergency use authorization, we’ve chosen not to vaccinate,” Hayes said. “I’m not saying never, but everyone who gets vaccinated is participating in the clinical trial. We’re going to have to wait and see.”