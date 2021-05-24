U.S. House members from N.C. asking for $278 million to fund 50 transportation projects

At least seven U.S. House members from North Carolina are among the lawmakers seeking more than $278 million for transportation projects in their districts. According to the House Transportation Committee website, the 50 projects range in size from a request of $180,000 from Rep. Madison Cawthorn for a North Carolina Department of Transportation project in Maggie Valley (Cawthorn has submitted seven additional requests totaling nearly $21.6 million) to a pair of $20 million requests from Rep. Kathy Manning for major highway construction projects in Winston-Salem.

Several members — including Representatives Adams, Butterfield, Manning, Price and Ross — have submitted funding requests to support transit options like electric buses and greenways. Rep, Ross is seeking $9 million to construct an ADA Paratransit Facility in Raleigh. Rep. David Rouzer is requesting $3.84 million for r a highway exchange on Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington.

These requests come as infrastructure takes on a new significance in the U.S., following an expansive proposal by President Joe Biden for $2.3 trillion in spending that could help states pay for building and repairing scores of aging and failing highways, bridges and transit systems.

The White House continues negotiations with congressional Republicans, and it’s not yet clear how much money will be available to dole out or how. But lawmakers have also been presented with the opportunity to earmark transportation funds for the first time in a decade.

For example, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana is seeking $1 billion through Congress’ revamped earmarks process. The Louisiana Republican says Baton Rouge desperately needs a new bridge to alleviate a crush of roadway congestion — at a cost of $955.2 million for several projects. That far exceeds the $20 million that House lawmakers have been told could flow back to each district if a new surface transportation bill is signed into law.

Graves said in an interview with States Newsroom that his mammoth request wasn’t “a naive error.” Instead, it was an intentional effort to emphasize the price tag of such a project. “Do I have any illusions that we will have a billion-dollar earmark? No,” he said. “But this is a bridge, and I wanted to be transparent about this and what it costs.” The “ask for it all” strategy from Graves is one of several by House members vying for funding in the resurrected earmarks process on Capitol Hill. Earmarks — or money designated for specific projects in congressional spending bills — were banished by Republicans when they took control of the House in 2011 following intense public criticism of corruption and a lack of fairness. The process of inserting local projects was used to flip hesitant legislators to “yes” votes on tough bills, but it resulted in a lopsided allocation of dollars to only some districts. One of the most famous infrastructure earmarks, derided as a national embarrassment, was the $223 million “Bridge to Nowhere” in Alaska, which was supposed to connect a small city with its airport on a nearby island. The proposal was finally killed a decade after its inception. In bringing back that process this year, congressional Democrats have new guidelines intended to make earmarks more fair and more visible. The projects, which House lawmakers have submitted for both the annual appropriations bills and the upcoming surface transportation authorization measure, must be posted on each lawmaker’s website with documentation and a letter attesting that the member has no financial stake in the project. The last time that the five-year transportation authorization bill included earmarks was in 2006, when it included 5,091 projects at a cost of $14.8 billion. Representative District Project City Agency Amount ($) Alma Adams NC-12 Roadway Connectivity and Network Improvements Charlotte City of Charlotte 4,700,000 NC-12 Brooklyn Village Multimodal Trail Charlotte City of Charlotte 6,700,000 NC-12 CATS Battery Electric Bus Fleet Transition Charlotte Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) 8,000,000 NC-12 Festival Street Cornelius Town of Cornelius, NC 2,250,000 NC-12 Regional Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Plan and Implementation, Centralina Regional Council, NC Charlotte Centralina Regional Council 2,675,000 NC-12 Roadway Capacity Improvements Charlotte City of Charlotte 2,500,000 NC-12 Streetlighting on High Injury Network Charlotte City of Charlotte 8,000,000 NC-12 University City Shared Use Path Charlotte City of Charlotte 17,100,000 G. K. Butterfield NC-01 Downtown Pedestrian Bridge Rocky Mount City of Rocky Mount 4,000,000 NC-01 Fork Swamp Canal Greenway Winterville Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (GUAMPO) 2,316,000 NC-01 Greenville Bridge Repair and Replacement Greenville Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (GUAMPO) 2,851,200 NC-01 Lane Widening on U.S. Route 158 Murfreesboro Hertford County 16,200,000 NC-01 Monk-to-Mill Trail Rocky Mount City of Rocky Mount 12,000,000 NC-01 Pender Street Pedestrian Improvement, Infrastructure Repair, and Resurfacing Wilson City of Wilson - Public Works 12,500,000 NC-01 RIDE- Rural Microtransit Wilson City of Wilson - Wilson Transit 2,000,000 NC-01 South Tar River Greenway Greenville Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (GUAMPO) 1,775,000 Madison Cawthorn NC-11 Corridor K: Improvement to sections of Corridor K in Graham County Robbinsville NCDOT 3,851,000 NC-11 EB-5753 Baldwin Avenue Sidewalk Project Marion NCDOT 350,000 NC-11 Jonathan Creek Safety Project Maggie Valley NCDOT 180,000 NC-11 US 19/129 Road Improvements Murphy NCDOT 3,851,000 NC-11 B-5871 Replace Bridge no. 628 Over Lake Lure 5250. Dam and Broad River Lake Lure NCDOT 8,000,000 NC-11 N. Fork Coweeta Creek Bridge Replacement Otta NCDOT 452,000 NC-11 US 74/NC 108 Interchange Columbus NCDOT 1,640,000 NC-11 Hanging Dog Bridge Murphy NCDOT 1,676,000 Kathy Manning NC-06 Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, Phase 2 Greensboro City of Greensboro 6,400,000 NC-06 Electric buses and charging infrastructure, City of Greensboro Greensboro City of Greensboro 2,759,000 NC-06 High Point Heritage Greenway - Phase 1 High Point City of High Point 4,000,000 NC-06 I-5880 (interchange construction on I-40/US 311) Winston-Salem North Carolina Department of Transportation 11,200,000 NC-06 J. Douglas Galyon Depot Restoration - Phase 3 Greensboro City of Greensboro 2,553,024 NC-06 Silas Creek Parkway Sidewalk Winston-Salem Winston-Salem 4,533,600 NC-06 U-2579AA (interstate highway construction along Winston Salem Northern Beltway, eastern section), Winston Salem, NC Winston-Salem North Carolina Department of Transportation 20,000,000 NC-06 U-2579AB (interstate highway construction along I-40/US-421), Winston Salem, NC Winston-Salem North Carolina Department of Transportation 20,000,000 NC-06 U-5754 (ramp and lane construction on US 29/US 70/US 220) Greensboro North Carolina Department of Transportation 2,920,000 NC-06 U-5896 (ramp and lane construction on US-29/US-70/US-220) High Point North Carolina Department of Transportation 19,695,200 David Price NC-04 Airport Roadway Improvements Louisburg Franklin County 4,000,000 NC-04 Bryant Bridge North/Goose Creek West Trail Durham City of Durham/NCDOT 2,320,000 NC-04 Bus Replacement Funding for Triangle Transit Systems Chapel Hill Town of Chapel Hill/Chapel Hill Transit 8,000,000 NC-04 Duke Beltline Trail Durham City of Durham/NCDOT 4,000,000 NC-04 Third Fork Creek Trail Durham City of Durham, NC 2,000,000 NC-04 Transit Bus Stop Improvements Chapel Hill Town of Chapel Hill/Chapel Hill Transit 1,000,000 Deborah Ross NC-02 Airport Boulevard Sidewalk Morrisville NCDOT 208,000 NC-02 Apex Peakway Southwest Connector Apex Town of Apex 7,500,000 NC-02 Avent Ferry Road Realignment Holly Springs NCDOT 1,000,000 NC-02 Black Creek Greenway Cary NCDOT 4,984,800 NC-02 Fuquay-Varina Townwide ITS/Signal System Fuquay-Varina NCDOT 2,560,000 NC-02 GoRaleigh/GoWake Coordinated ADA Paratransit Facility Raleigh GoRaleigh Transit System 9,000,000 NC-02 Raleigh Citywide Signal System Upgrade Raleigh City of Raleigh 4,000,000 NC-02 Wake County Transit Access and Safety Improvements Wake County Research Triangle Regional Transportation Authority d/b/a GoTriangle 4,000,000 David Rouzer NC-07 MILITARY CUTOFF ROAD (US 17)/EASTWOOD ROAD (US 74) INTERCHANGE (DRYSDALE DRIVE EXTENSION) (U-5710A) Wilmington Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization 3,840,000