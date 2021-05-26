Biden urges Congress to act on policing reform after meeting with George Floyd family

By
May 26, 2021
In News

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 25: Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, speaks to reporters while standing with members of the Floyd family prior to a meeting to mark the one anniversary of his death, May 25, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest after a store clerk suspected he used a counterfeit $20 bill. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A year after George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer, his family returned Tuesday to Washington, D.C., where lawmakers have been attempting to craft a bipartisan bill to overhaul the nation’s policing laws.

Congress failed to act by the anniversary of Floyd’s death — the deadline that President Joe Biden had urged lawmakers to meet.

Instead of signing legislation named for Floyd into law on Tuesday, the president met with Floyd’s family members in a private gathering at the White House.

Afterward, Biden said in a statement that he appreciates the “good-faith efforts” from lawmakers of both parties to pass “a meaningful bill,” and that he hopes they will get a measure to his desk quickly.

“We have to act. We face an inflection point,” said Biden, who met with Floyd’s family shortly after his killing last year and has spoken with them by phone several times. “The battle for the soul of America has been a constant push and pull between the American ideal that we’re all created equal and the harsh reality that racism has long torn us apart.”

Philonise Floyd, one of George’s brothers, told reporters after the hour-long meeting with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that if the country can make laws to protect the bald eagle, “you can make laws to protect people of color.”

George Floyd was killed at age 46 one year ago, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes outside a convenience store. Floyd’s murder sparked an emotional outcry across the country, with protesters filling the streets as they called for legal changes to policing.

Floyd’s family has found justice in one venue: Chauvin was convicted of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

But the broader policy changes they’ve urged have not yet come to fruition.

The Democratic-controlled House has passed a measure known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban the use of chokeholds and make it easier to prosecute officers for wrongdoing. But that bill has not garnered Republican support in the Senate.

Instead, a group of Democrats and Republicans from both chambers has been attempting to hammer out a deal. That group has included Republican Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, and Pete Stauber, of Minnesota.

After leaving the White House Tuesday afternoon, Floyd’s family members said they were set to meet with two key senators involved in those talks: Sen. Cory Booker, (D-N.J.), and Sen. Tim Scott, (R-S.C.).

One remaining obstacle in negotiations over a policing reform bill is a provision that would limit legal protections known as “qualified immunity” that protect police officers in civil lawsuits.

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12)

Rep. Alma Adams, (D-N.C.) used Tuesday’s anniversary to press her colleagues to take action for the the Floyd family and others lost to police violence.

“Police killings are not only acts of violence against an individual; they’re an act of violence against a community, and that is why communities across the country have taken a stand over the past year,” said Rep. Adams in a prepared statement. “We must continue to take action by speaking up, by investing in our neighborhoods and families, and by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act so that these killings, these attacks on our communities, become a thing of the past. That is how we will best approach justice in an unjust world.”

Earlier in the day, the group of family members — which included Floyd’s daughter, Gianna; her mom, Roxie Washington; and several of his brothers — also gathered with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.), on Capitol Hill.

During a news conference, Pelosi noted that the family had been to the Capitol when the House was passing its measure, and she repeated an often-cited quote from Gianna that her father “will change the world.”

“Indeed, that change is coming true,” Pelosi said.

Possibly related posts:

  1. NC officials react to guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd
  2. A closer look at race and justice issues one year after the death of George Floyd

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Active Energy’s controversial wood pellet plant in Lumberton on hold — indefinitely

Maine regulators also have questions, are scrutinizing company’s trial wood pellet project in that s [...]

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield leading scrutiny of state elections laws for effect on people of color

Members of a U.S. House panel on Monday debated whether some states have elections laws that disenfr [...]

Attempts to ban teaching on ‘critical race theory’ multiply across the U.S.

From statehouses to Congress, Republicans have launched into a fight against the teaching of “critic [...]

Poor People’s Campaign goes to Washington to push for ‘Third Reconstruction’ in America

Members of Congress, activists and faith leaders join in call to meet the needs and demands of Ameri [...]

Message laundering: How the far right is getting its dirty work done at UNC

There are a lot of reasons to be outraged by the recent preposterous decision of UNC-Chapel Hill lea [...]

UNC’s three-legged chair.

The post UNC’s three-legged chair. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

State House advances new and cynical effort to whitewash North Carolina’s troubled history

To those who ever harbored any doubts about how truly blatant and virulent the racism and white supr [...]

Legislative blinders

The post Legislative blinders appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch