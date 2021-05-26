UNC System leaders: Chapel Hill tenure question should remain at campus level

As controversy continues this week over the failure of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees to vote on tenure for acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, top UNC system leaders said they would not intervene in the matter.

As Policy Watch reported Wednesday, the campus’ tenure committee re-submitted the Pulitzer Prize winning reporter for consideration by the board of trustees this week after national headlines and backlash from students, faculty and alumni.

The board will have another chance to vote on the matter — and the system’s top leaders said the final decision should be made at the campus level.

“I don’t believe any of us here should be evaluating these decisions,” said UNC System President Peter Hans Wednesday, at the end of a day of committee meetings with the UNC Board of Governors.

“There’s a longstanding campus process involved and it sometimes leads to decisions, outcomes, that don’t satisfy,” Hans said. “It would be really unfortunate if this overshadowed really good work happening at Chapel Hill with faculty, with staff, students and alumni. So I think that’s my largest concern.”

Hans said he had not had any discussions with President Pro Tem Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) or other legislative leaders on the issue, though he is talking to them regularly during the current legislative session.

UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey said a 2019 change to policy makes tenure decisions the province of campus-level boards of trustees.

“It can’t come to us,” Ramsey said. “So it’s completely a campus issue and they’ll have to deal with it.”

Conservatives opposing Hannah-Jones’s hiring have argued the board of trustees should have worked to prevent it altogether and have argued for the board of governors requiring the trustees to review all tenure and non-tenure positions at the campus level to prevent “questionable hires.”

But hiring and tenure are and should be campus-level issues, Ramsey said. The board of trustees has a role to play, Ramsey said, but the process remains largely driven by the faculty.

“I think there are some strong opinions about tenure,” Ramsey said. “We understand that tenure is very important in the recruitment process for the universities, in getting the very best and brightest. I think it’s largely a faculty issue. I know it’s largely a faculty issue. They’re evaluated by their faculty as they come through and they’re evaluated for their performance after they gain tenure. As for how that would be changed or something…I wouldn’t pretend to be an expert on that, nor would I pretend to have much of an opinion.”

Ramsey said he hasn’t spoken to members of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees as the Hannah-Jones tenure controversy has unfolded in the last week.

“Our expectation is for the trustees to take the delegated authority they have and do their job,” Ramsey said.

Governance of the universities – like governance of the UNC system – is designed to be shared, Ramsey said. Faculty, administrators and governing boards all have roles to play. Sometimes that’s not an easy process, he said.

“I think that shared governance in our system is extremely important,” Ramsey said. “If that sometimes means that people don’t get the answers that they want, that’s unfortunate. But as you have seen here at this board of governors, we have shared governance here. We don’t always agree. But I think the important thing that I hope that you all will remember in this conversation is, everyone wants the best for the university. Nobody is trying to do anything to hurt the state of North Carolina or hurt the system.”