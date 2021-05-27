ICYMI: Lt. Gov Robinson records NRA fundraising ad, likens gun safety advocates to the KKK

By
May 27, 2021
In Commentary, News

The United States has already experienced hundreds of mass shootings this year that have claimed thousands of lives. At least nine people died yesterday in another one at a San Jose, California transit facility.

And of course, no other advanced nation in the world suffers close to this kind of carnage or allows its citizenry to walk the streets armed to the teeth with such a dizzying array of modern killing machines.

It’s a moment that desperately cries out yet again for sane regulation — registration, licensing, training — of the kinds we use to limit highway deaths. Unfortunately, despite the actual corruption-driven financial bankruptcy that has beset the architect of so much of the killing that plagues the nation (the NRA), many of the group’s members and defenders continue to display moral and intellectual bankruptcy in debating the topic of America’s gun violence epidemic.

Take North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, for example. In a fundraising/membership recruitment video for the NRA posted last week, Robinson said that efforts to rein in violence and death by enacting gun safety regulations are, in effect, the modern equivalent of Jim Crow and represent an effort rooted in racism that seeks to leave people of color “disarmed and defenseless.”

Not surprisingly, it’s a video that’s filled with all the standard right-wing tropes you’d find in any Trump ad: ominous music, unflattering photos of Nancy Pelosi and Michael Bloomberg, and claims that supporters of gun safety regulation want to target people of color  “living in cities that are run by socialist dogma and overrun with crime and poverty.”

According to Robinson, ‘The dirty little secret that these out-of-touch politicians don’t want you to know is that, while bigots were working with the Klan to take guns away from Black Americans, the NRA was fighting to arm them. The Second Amendment doesn’t care about your skin color.”

It is, in short, precisely the kind of nonsense we’ve come to expect from the Lt. Governor — a man who continues to embarrass himself and our state. Here’s the video:

YouTube Preview Image

Possibly related posts:

  1. Today’s ‘must read’ report: Firearm violence in North Carolina constitutes a major public health epidemic
  2. Revised social studies standards remain a hot topic for State Board of Education

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
UNC Board of Trustees could reconsider tenure for Pulitzer-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

UNC Board of Governors will not intervene Nikole Hannah-Jones’s candidacy for tenure has been resubm [...]

NC GOP tax cut plan seeks to phase out the corporate income tax

North Carolina would be one of a handful of states without a corporate income tax.   Senate Republic [...]

Active Energy’s controversial wood pellet plant in Lumberton on hold — indefinitely

Maine regulators also have questions, are scrutinizing company’s trial wood pellet project in that s [...]

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield leading scrutiny of state elections laws for effect on people of color

Members of a U.S. House panel on Monday debated whether some states have elections laws that disenfr [...]

Message laundering: How the far right is getting its dirty work done at UNC

There are a lot of reasons to be outraged by the recent preposterous decision of UNC-Chapel Hill lea [...]

UNC’s three-legged chair.

The post UNC’s three-legged chair. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

State House advances new and cynical effort to whitewash North Carolina’s troubled history

To those who ever harbored any doubts about how truly blatant and virulent the racism and white supr [...]

Legislative blinders

The post Legislative blinders appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch