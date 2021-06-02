‘Get a shot and have a beer’: Biden touts free brew, pro sports tickets and child care to boost vaccines

By
June 2, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Biden opens up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, as infections surge in some states
  2. Biden orders tougher mask rules as part of overhauled COVID-19 strategy
  3. Gov. Cooper announces new center that will vaccinate more than 20K per week
  4. North Carolinians with high-risk medical conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting March 17
  5. States with higher vaccine demand will be able to request more from the feds

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Changes in the NC cigar tax have a champion in a state senator who owns cigar shops 

An obscure provision of the state Senate tax package that would cap the excise tax on cigars has a s [...]

Black people in North Carolina twice as likely to be killed by police as whites

Council for Criminal Justice says police are poorly trained to de-escalate tense situations. Implici [...]

PW exclusive: PFAS levels spiking in monitoring wells in New Hanover County

Concentration of toxic compounds up 260% in one well, compared with last year Levels of perfluorinat [...]

House Bill 946 would add funding for rural, low-income schools to alleviate educational inequity. It’s getting scant support from Republicans.

The state Constitution’s promise of sound basic education isn’t taken lightly in eastern North Carol [...]

The path back to sanity is not so clear: Hate, venom and a former president who seems to think he’s still president

There is way too much hate and way too much misinformation spreading across our political landscape [...]

White Americans can handle truth about the nation’s history

When Europeans first came to the Americas in the middle of the last millennium, scholars estimate th [...]

Memorial Day memories: The courage of war correspondents

I never fought in the Vietnam War. I joined United Press International, a worldwide wire service, in [...]

Housebroken.

The post Housebroken. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch