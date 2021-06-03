Lawmaker who once depended on unemployment benefits leads charge to cut them for others

By
June 3, 2021
In Commentary

Rep. Jason Saine

GOP bill is premised on notion that unemployed North Carolinians don’t want to work

The capacity of North Carolina Republican legislative leaders for myopic, can’t-make-this-stuff-up cruelty continues to know no bounds. The latest truly outrageous example: a new plan to slash unemployment insurance benefits for North Carolina workers still struggling to find decent work.

As WRAL.com reported yesterday:

North Carolina House leaders are backing a bill to cut off the $300 federal jobless checks some believe are causing a labor shortage in North Carolina.

It’s not clear yet how many of the roughly 240,000 people on NC’s unemployment rolls would lose that support. At a hastily called meeting of the House Finance committee late Wednesday, bill sponsor Rep. Jason Saine couldn’t say.

The checks are currently scheduled to end September 6th, but this bill would cut them off early – 30 days after it becomes law.

…Saine, R-Lincoln, said the checks are contributing to a “harnessed economy” and a slower post-pandemic recovery. He said the bill is an attempt “to get us back to a somewhat normal economy, a normal way of doing business, a normal way of existing.”

Translation: “North Carolinians are mooching off these princely $300 checks and are too lazy to get back to work, so we’re gonna crack the whip and make them.”

It’s hard to wrap one’s harms around such callous contempt for one’s fellow humans.

But wait, Rep. Jason Saine…doesn’t that name sound familiar?

Oh, that’s right — Saine is the same individual who, himself, collected North Carolina unemployment insurance benefits during the Great Recession before finding work as a state legislator.

Click here to read former Policy Watch reporter Sarah Ovaska’s story from a time during which Saine was helping to lead another GOP charge to cut unemployment benefits.

What makes this all the more outrageous, of course, is that Saine knows — or at least knew in 2013 (perhaps he’s forgotten now that he’s spent a decade collecting public checks of another kind) — how tough it is to be unemployed.

This is from Ovaska’s 2013 report:

Saine said he lost his job in May of 2010, before he served with the N.C. General Assembly. He had been in sales with Helms Security, Inc., a small security and burglar company in Lincolnton that scaled back its operations when revenue dropped for the company as a result of the recession.

For the next approximately 15 months, he remained unemployed while looking for work. His weekly benefits were around $300 a week, and Saine said was looking for jobs every day in addition to the occasionally consulting job, but couldn’t find anyone to hire him. The job loss was emotional, he said, for someone like himself who took pride in working and wanted to work.

“I don’t think you truly know until you’ve been there,” Saine said. “I would go to interviews begging for work and get told I was overqualified.”

Amazingly, however, this experience isn’t stopping Saine from now helping to spearhead the new planned cuts.

In short, Saine’s contemptibly hypocritical actions are completely in sync with with the guiding ethic of the modern Trumpist GOP: “I’ve got mine — get your own, suckers.”

Possibly related posts:

  1. Two simple fixes that would dramatically improve North Carolina’s unemployment insurance system
  2. NC passes a grim anniversary for the state’s workers
  3. NC legislative committee takes yet another misstep on unemployment insurance
  4. National and state unemployment insurance data show initial claims return to pre-COVID-19 levels

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
UNC mega-donor Walter Hussman denies exerting pressure over Hannah-Jones hiring

Board of Trustees face Friday deadline to avoid legal action As the deadline approaches for UNC-Chap [...]

Uncharted territory: Senate committee rejects nomination of NC DEQ Secretary Delli-Gatti

In a snub to Gov. Roy Cooper and an apparent affirmation of the political power of energy utilities, [...]

Changes in the NC cigar tax have a champion in a state senator who owns cigar shops 

An obscure provision of the state Senate tax package that would cap the excise tax on cigars has a s [...]

Black people in North Carolina twice as likely to be killed by police as whites

Council for Criminal Justice says police are poorly trained to de-escalate tense situations. Implici [...]

The path back to sanity is not so clear: Hate, venom and a former president who seems to think he’s still president

There is way too much hate and way too much misinformation spreading across our political landscape [...]

White Americans can handle truth about the nation’s history

When Europeans first came to the Americas in the middle of the last millennium, scholars estimate th [...]

Memorial Day memories: The courage of war correspondents

I never fought in the Vietnam War. I joined United Press International, a worldwide wire service, in [...]

Housebroken.

The post Housebroken. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch