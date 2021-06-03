Matt Aber-Towns named executive director of NC Association of Educators

By
June 3, 2021
In Education

Matt Aber-Towns

Matt Aber-Towns has been named executive director of the N.C. Association of Educators (NCAE), the teacher advocacy organization announced Wednesday.

Aber-Towns officially starts work June 14.

“I am thrilled to be joining the NCAE family, and I look forward to working alongside a union board and staff that share my values and passion for justice, democracy, public education, education professionals, and the labor movement,” Aber-Towns said in a statement.

He succeeds interim executive director John I. Wilson who agreed last July to serve until a permanent replacement was named.

Aber-Towns has more than a decade of experience in education association work, most recently as the executive director of the Idaho Education Association. His previous experience includes working for affiliates of the National Education Association (NEA), the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and with Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

“Matt (Aber-Towns) is the perfect addition to the NCAE team, with organizing and leadership skills that will help us continue the amazing work we are doing for educators, students, and public education throughout North Carolina,” NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly said in a statement. “We are excited about the energy, passion, and experience he brings to the Association, and we cannot wait for him to start here in North Carolina.”

Aber-Towns has spent the last two years leading the NEA affiliate in Idaho. Before that, he spent eight years with AFT serving as organizing director for Early Childhood Education and Care, deputy director of the Southwest and Mountain Region, and national representative for Organizing and Field Services.

He was recognized two consecutive years by President Barack Obama’s White House Summit on Worker Voice for successfully elevating the role of women of color and creating an innovative bargaining model with employers. His also has extensive experience in training, budgeting, and capacity-building.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
UNC mega-donor Walter Hussman denies exerting pressure over Hannah-Jones hiring

Board of Trustees face Friday deadline to avoid legal action As the deadline approaches for UNC-Chap [...]

Uncharted territory: Senate committee rejects nomination of NC DEQ Secretary Delli-Gatti

In a snub to Gov. Roy Cooper and an apparent affirmation of the political power of energy utilities, [...]

Changes in the NC cigar tax have a champion in a state senator who owns cigar shops 

An obscure provision of the state Senate tax package that would cap the excise tax on cigars has a s [...]

Black people in North Carolina twice as likely to be killed by police as whites

Council for Criminal Justice says police are poorly trained to de-escalate tense situations. Implici [...]

The path back to sanity is not so clear: Hate, venom and a former president who seems to think he’s still president

There is way too much hate and way too much misinformation spreading across our political landscape [...]

White Americans can handle truth about the nation’s history

When Europeans first came to the Americas in the middle of the last millennium, scholars estimate th [...]

Memorial Day memories: The courage of war correspondents

I never fought in the Vietnam War. I joined United Press International, a worldwide wire service, in [...]

Housebroken.

The post Housebroken. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch