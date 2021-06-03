New Duke University study: Big, unresolved problems continue to plague NC’s school voucher program

By
June 3, 2021
In Commentary, Education

A new report from Duke University’s Children’s Law Clinic outlines the many ways in which North Carolina’s largest school voucher program continues to suffer from glaring policy weaknesses. These policy weaknesses increase the likelihood that voucher students are receiving an inferior education than their peers in public schools, delivering a bad deal to students and residents alike.

The report – an update to a 2017 study – finds that the Opportunity Scholarship voucher program:

  • Is poorly designed to promote better academic outcomes for students;
  • Fails to provide the public or policymakers with useful information on whether voucher students are making academic progress or falling behind;
  • Demand for the program has fallen short of the General Assembly’s projections, resulting in unused funds in every year since the program’s inception;
  • Nearly all voucher students (92 percent) are attending religious schools, more than three quarters of which use a biblically-based curriculum presenting concepts that directly contradict the state’s educational standards;
  • The NC State Education Administration Authority (SEAA), which administers the program, has provided the General Assembly with a method to evaluate the program’s academic effectiveness, but the General Assembly has failed to act on the recommendations;
  • Unlike many other states, North Carolina places no requirements on voucher schools in terms of accreditation, curriculum, teacher licensure, or accountability;
  • A lack of financial monitoring creates risks for students and nearby public schools that must absorb students when private schools fail; and
  • Voucher schools are allowed to discriminate against students and their families on the basis of religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

The table below, from the report, demonstrates the glaring extent to which North Carolina’s voucher program is the most unaccountable, unregulated voucher program in the country.

The report’s findings are largely unchanged from the 2017 study and are consistent with concerns raised by the North Carolina Justice Center and other organizations that support strong, inclusive public schools.

Despite the thorough documentation of the voucher program’s glaring weaknesses, legislative leaders have refrained from enacting school quality requirements such as accreditation or approval of curricula. Legislative leaders have also stymied any attempt to meaningfully evaluate the academic performance of voucher students. For example, H569 would have made the changes necessary evaluate student performance of voucher students, but leadership refused to provide the bill a hearing. Perhaps leaders were discouraged that recent evaluations of statewide voucher programs in Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, and Washington DC have revealed negative impacts for voucher students.

Rather than address the program’s many shortcomings, House and Senate leaders are competing to expand these unaccountable programs. Their solution to lack of demand is to loosen eligibility requirements, expand subsidies to families who never intended to enroll in public school, and spend $500,000 per year on marketing.

As this Duke report highlights, however, ignoring the many programs plaguing the Opportunity Scholarship voucher program won’t make those problems go away.

Possibly related posts:

  1. With latest voucher bills, NC House and Senate compete to undermine public education
  2. National experts highlight how much tax cuts for the wealthy have cost NC schools
  3. Governor’s education budget shows that we can give students the education they’re owed
  4. Religious fundamentalism threatens American public education (and a lot more)

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
UNC mega-donor Walter Hussman denies exerting pressure over Hannah-Jones hiring

Board of Trustees face Friday deadline to avoid legal action As the deadline approaches for UNC-Chap [...]

Uncharted territory: Senate committee rejects nomination of NC DEQ Secretary Delli-Gatti

In a snub to Gov. Roy Cooper and an apparent affirmation of the political power of energy utilities, [...]

Changes in the NC cigar tax have a champion in a state senator who owns cigar shops 

An obscure provision of the state Senate tax package that would cap the excise tax on cigars has a s [...]

Black people in North Carolina twice as likely to be killed by police as whites

Council for Criminal Justice says police are poorly trained to de-escalate tense situations. Implici [...]

The path back to sanity is not so clear: Hate, venom and a former president who seems to think he’s still president

There is way too much hate and way too much misinformation spreading across our political landscape [...]

White Americans can handle truth about the nation’s history

When Europeans first came to the Americas in the middle of the last millennium, scholars estimate th [...]

Memorial Day memories: The courage of war correspondents

I never fought in the Vietnam War. I joined United Press International, a worldwide wire service, in [...]

Housebroken.

The post Housebroken. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch