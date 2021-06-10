U.S. Senate panel grapples with fast-approaching state laws on rights of student athletes

By
June 10, 2021
In Higher Ed, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Student, professional athletes push for NCAA to pull events over transgender athlete bans
  2. HRC President to NCAA: time to pull tournaments in states that discriminate against trans athletes

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Are NC district attorneys a roadblock to needed criminal justice reform?

Lawmakers, civil rights groups and researchers say DAs often thwart necessary change Jim Woodall mad [...]

DC update: Senate examines Colonial Pipeline meltdown; millions for NC included in House transportation bill

Colonial Pipeline CEO: ‘One of the toughest decisions I have had to make’ to pay a $4.4M ransom WASH [...]

UNC’s “conservative voice,” Carolina Review needs money. Its editors have asked state’s top Republicans for help.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby and N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore are expected to speak [...]

States poised to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness

A seismic shift will rock college sports next month, when a handful of new state laws go into effect [...]

At the state GOP convention in Greenville, Donald Trump’s fade to black continues

He’s baaaack. Well, sort of. Former President Donald Trump emerged from his self-imposed Florida/New [...]

The GOP’s 2021 Project

The post The GOP’s 2021 Project appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The path back to sanity is not so clear: Hate, venom and a former president who seems to think he’s still president

There is way too much hate and way too much misinformation spreading across our political landscape [...]

White Americans can handle truth about the nation’s history

When Europeans first came to the Americas in the middle of the last millennium, scholars estimate th [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch