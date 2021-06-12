NC writer David Zucchino wins the Pulitzer Prize for his book, “Wilmington’s Lie” — see him describe it here

June 12, 2021
The 105th class of Pulitzer Prize winners in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music were announced Friday and all caring and thinking North Carolinians will be delighted to know that Triangle-based writer David Zucchino was awarded the Pulitzer in the category of “General Nonfiction” for his book: Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy

The book is a “must read” for anyone who wants to better understand the stunning moral depravity of the late-19th Century racism that plagued our state and much of the American South.

And for those who may have missed it last month, you can access an easy-to-digest preview of the book by checking out the video from my May online conversation with the author.

The Zoom recording of the entire hour long conversation, can be viewed by clicking here. Enjoy.

