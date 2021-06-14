Teachers come under pressure as politicians, parents battle over ‘critical race theory’

By
June 14, 2021
In Education, News, race

Possibly related posts:

  1. Carnegie-Knight journalism deans urge tenure vote for Nikole Hannah-Jones
  2. Revised social studies standards remain a hot topic for State Board of Education
  3. Senate confirms Cardona as education secretary
  4. Governor’s education budget shows that we can give students the education they’re owed
  5. Gene Nichol: GOP lawmakers are trying to force NC teachers to lie

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Mapping urban heat islands to blunt the health risks of climate change

How hot is it on your block? If you live in am historically Black neighborhood, it's probably h [...]

NC failed to meet court-ordered deadlines for moving people with mental illnesses out of adult care homes. But it got another extension.

Service gaps, lack of central control over regional offices, COVID-19 pandemic contribute to "m [...]

A ‘potential resolution’ to Hannah Jones tenure controversy may not heal damage done at UNC

"Ninety percent of Black and non-white faculty right now, they are probably looking at their ot [...]

Are NC district attorneys a roadblock to needed criminal justice reform?

Lawmakers, civil rights groups and researchers say DAs often thwart necessary change Jim Woodall mad [...]

Hark! The Sound of Tar Heel Voices…

The post Hark! The Sound of Tar Heel Voices… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Some simple truths about critical race theory and the cynical campaign to distort it

The late historian John Henrik Clarke explained the dominant subculture’s preoccupation with manipul [...]

At the state GOP convention in Greenville, Donald Trump’s fade to black continues

He’s baaaack. Well, sort of. Former President Donald Trump emerged from his self-imposed Florida/New [...]

The GOP’s 2021 Project

The post The GOP’s 2021 Project appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch