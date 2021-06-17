Bipartisan bill to remove Jim Crow-era literacy tests from NC constitution advances in state House

By
June 17, 2021
In Defending Democracy, News, Voting

A bill in the N.C. House would put Jim-Crow era literacy tests, designed to disenfranchise Black voters, on the 2022 ballot, giving voters the chance to remove this provision from the state constitution. 

The bill, H.B. 337, has bipartisan support, with two Democrats and two Republicans as its primary sponsors. 

Article VI Section 4 of the North Carolina constitution states “Every person presenting himself for registration shall be able to read and write any section of the Constitution in the English language.”

The provision is not enforceable, but lawmakers say its removal would provide an important symbolic change. 

Rep. Terry M. Brown Jr.

“It’s important to take account for the things that we’ve done in the past that have been negative and affected so many people like myself and my ancestors,” Rep. Terry Brown (D), a sponsor of the bill, said. “And really make sure that we are moving forward and taking these steps to be accountable.”

Literacy tests were banned by the federal government in 1965 when Congress passed the Voting Rights Act.

Gaston County lost a lawsuit challenging this provision in 1969 and was ordered to stop using literacy tests at the polls.

In 1970, the General Assembly passed an amendment to remove the provision from the constitution, but it failed once it reached North Carolina voters. Similar efforts in 2013 and 2019 didn’t make it through the state Senate. 

This time, the bill not only has the support of both parties in the legislature, but several influential advocacy groups as well. 

The John Locke Foundation, a conservative think tank associated with Art Pope, millionaire businessman, has come out in support of the bill. 

“It is something that is worthwhile and important,” Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst at the Locke Foundation said. “Removing such a sad piece of our state’s past from the state constitution.” 

Rep. Kelly Alexander (D), another sponsor of the bill, said the legislation also has the support of the North Carolina Bar Association.

Rep. Kelly M. Alexander Jr.

“Given everything that’s happened in the past year, and while we’re thinking critically about what our past was, I do think that is going to be able to make it through the House this year,” Brown said. “I think that it will get heard in the Senate and I think that now is the time for it to be put on the ballot and I think North Carolina will vote to remove this finally.” 

The move comes at a time when the state is bitterly divided over the question of “critical race theory” (CRT,) which seeks to examine how racism functions within our society’s institutions. 

House Bill 324 seeks to ban the teaching of CRT in all public schools. The bill would ban schools from teaching that “An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” among other ideas. The bill is currently in the Senate, and it is unclear when or if a vote will be taken on it. 

The bill to remove literacy tests from the state constitution has largely avoided this debate so far. 

“That is a big issue with what’s going on in terms of educating people in North Carolina about the past,” Brown said. “…Where North Carolina is now in 2021 is not where North Carolina was in 1899 when this provision was enacted. There’s nothing wrong with saying that when this bill was enacted, it was enacted for a negative purpose, it was enacted with ill intent in mind.”

The House State Government Committee approved H.B. 337 and referred it to the Rules Committee. If the bill wins final approval, voters in our state could see the issue on the ballot next year.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Congressional Dems, Biden advance ambitious plan to reform elections, strengthen democracy
  2. Sweeping voting rights package passes U.S. House
  3. NC Democratic legislators introduce sweeping election reform bills
  4. Senators deadlock on major U.S. elections bill in committee vote
  5. ‘There’s no integrity in it.’ Voting-rights advocates denounce NC elections legislation

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
NC Department of Labor continues to resist workplace safety rules for COVID-19

Department is now required to adopt workplace standards for COVID for healthcare workers – whether o [...]

Congressional update: Far right attacks Fauci; committees dig into affordable housing crisis, future of coal communities

Marjorie Taylor Greene in new attack on Fauci demands his salary be stripped WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. [...]

‘Sooner’ or ‘later’? Fate of Wake Stone quarry near Umstead State Park hinges on one word

Former N.C. Attorney General says there was no typo, but the state intended for mining to wind down [...]

Toll from political push at UNC continues to mount

In an exclusive interview, a distinguished Lumbee historian explains her decision to leave UNC-Chape [...]

As climate emergency grows more urgent, Duke Energy seeks to supersize CO2 pollution

Energy giant must halt planned fossil fuel expansion, aggressively embrace renewable energy, storage [...]

“Divide and conquer” politics: Thom Tillis’s infamous directive to the GOP still resonates a decade later

It’s a common phenomenon for well-known politicians to become associated with, or remembered for, an [...]

Hark! The Sound of Tar Heel Voices…

The post Hark! The Sound of Tar Heel Voices… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Some simple truths about critical race theory and the cynical campaign to distort it

The late historian John Henrik Clarke explained the dominant subculture’s preoccupation with manipul [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch