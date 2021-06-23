PW Exclusive: UNC student body president calls for special meeting of BOT on Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure

By
June 23, 2021
In Education, Higher Ed, News

Lamar Richards, student body president at UNC-Chapel Hill and member of the school’s board of trustees, has called for a special meeting of the board to discuss the tenure status of Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Lamar Richards

Under the board’s bylaws a special meeting must be called within ten days if six members of the board make a request through a formal petition. It is not yet clear how many members of the board will join Richards in his request. But on Wednesday a board member told Policy Watch that a special meeting is “very likely.”

In his letter to board Secretary Artis Neal and Assistant Secretary Clayton Somers, Richard asks for the meeting on or before June 30. Hannah-Jones was originally scheduled as the school’s Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism July 1.

As Policy Watch reported this week, Hannah-Jones’s legal team told the school this week that she will not begin teaching at the school without a tenure vote. Their letter to the school says she has been denied a board vote as a result of discrimination and political interference.

“I am the first trustee to my knowledge to petition for a special-called meeting,” Richards said in a statement Wednesday. “This, however, is not the only way for a special-called or emergency meeting to be called. The chair of the board can do that at any time. I am hopeful, based on some of my conversations with colleagues on the board, that five individuals will join me in petitioning to the board to support the need for a special-called meeting.”

In his letter, Richards said he is making his formal petition for a special meeting “for the sake of our university’s future, not as the sole corrective measure for inclusion efforts on campus but as the first step to ignite this critical phase of bolstering inclusion for Carolina.”

Read Richards’ full letter requesting a special meeting of the board of trustees here.

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC-Chapel Hill student leaders denounce decision not to tenure acclaimed journalist
  2. Carnegie-Knight journalism deans urge tenure vote for Nikole Hannah-Jones
  3. Knight Foundation urges UNC-Chapel Hill trustees to approve tenure for acclaimed journalist
  4. UNC-Chapel Hill student body president demands board of trustees vote on tenure for acclaimed journalist
  5. Acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones retains legal counsel in UNC-Chapel Hill tenure controversy

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
NC Senate on track to pass budget bill that includes controversial law changes

Special provisions target executive branch powers of Democratic officials Budget-writing season star [...]

Settled into new homes, refugees in U.S. say they are working for a better life for all

Violence, persecution and wars amid a global pandemic added to the growing number of displaced perso [...]

UNC Press now in the crosshairs of Board of Governors, which is refusing to re-appoint professor who criticized handling of Silent Sam monument

Eric Muller served two five-year terms on the UNC Press Board. In an unprecedented move, the UNC Boa [...]

Monday numbers: New study on death penalty shows it’s expensive, racially disproportionate and unpopular

The death penalty is more expensive and no more effective at deterring crimes than alternative punis [...]

The Board of Governors and the UNC Press

The post The Board of Governors and the UNC Press appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The legislature’s secret energy bill: For our children and grandchildren, we simply must do better

In these divided, tumultuous and, occasionally, frightening times we inhabit, one powerful source of [...]

North Carolina failed Ruby: 15,000 others still wait

Woman’s death highlights Innovations Waiver wait list crisis When I first learned about Ruby Loftin’ [...]

As climate emergency grows more urgent, Duke Energy seeks to supersize CO2 pollution

Energy giant must halt planned fossil fuel expansion, aggressively embrace renewable energy, storage [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch