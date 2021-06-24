Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month

By
June 24, 2021
In COVID-19, Housing, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Cooper extends eviction moratorium through June
  2. CDC says it’s OK for students to sit three feet apart in classrooms
  3. No mask needed outdoors if you’re vaccinated, except among crowds, CDC says
  4. CDC: You can ditch the mask in most places, indoors and out, if fully vaccinated
  5. Gov. Cooper announces new center that will vaccinate more than 20K per week

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
NC Senate on track to pass budget bill that includes controversial law changes

Special provisions target executive branch powers of Democratic officials Budget-writing season star [...]

Settled into new homes, refugees in U.S. say they are working for a better life for all

Violence, persecution and wars amid a global pandemic added to the growing number of displaced perso [...]

UNC Press now in the crosshairs of Board of Governors, which is refusing to re-appoint professor who criticized handling of Silent Sam monument

Eric Muller served two five-year terms on the UNC Press Board. In an unprecedented move, the UNC Boa [...]

Monday numbers: New study on death penalty shows it’s expensive, racially disproportionate and unpopular

The death penalty is more expensive and no more effective at deterring crimes than alternative punis [...]

A 303-mile hole in claim that the Mountain Valley Pipeline is critical to energy security

After the recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, fossil fuel industry advocates have redoubled [...]

The Board of Governors and the UNC Press

The post The Board of Governors and the UNC Press appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The legislature’s secret energy bill: For our children and grandchildren, we simply must do better

In these divided, tumultuous and, occasionally, frightening times we inhabit, one powerful source of [...]

North Carolina failed Ruby: 15,000 others still wait

Woman’s death highlights Innovations Waiver wait list crisis When I first learned about Ruby Loftin’ [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch