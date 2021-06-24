President Biden urges North Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID: ‘Just do it’ (with video)

President Joe Biden highlighted the need for vaccine equity and the need to reach vulnerable populations during a brief trip to Raleigh on Thursday. Biden told those attending a mobile vaccination clinic at Green Road Community Center that it’s never been easier or more important to get the shot.

“The data couldn’t be clearer. If you are vaccinated, you’re safe,” Biden said. “You are still at risk of getting seriously ill or dying if you have not been vaccinated.”

North Carolina vaccination rate has held steady over the past week, with 55 percent of adults statewide having had at least one vaccine dose. Nationally, 66 percent of Americans have had one shot to protect them against the coronavirus.

Vaccination efforts are increasingly important this summer with the spread of the delta variant.

Watch President Biden’s remarks below: