State GOP leaders decry Durham City Council’s support of critical race theory

By
June 25, 2021
In Education

Phil Berger

Two top-ranked state Republicans issued a statement Friday condemning the Durham City Council for adopting a resolution that supports the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.

Senate Leader Phil Berger, (R-Rockingham) and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican from Greensboro, said critical race theory is dangerous and divisive.

The controversial academic discipline examines how American racism has shaped law and public policy. Most educators say it is not taught in public schools.

Critics fear critical race theory will be used to teach young, impressionable students that America and white people are inherently and irredeemably racist.

“I’m not aware of anybody who objects to teaching about our country’s racial history, but that’s not all that adherents of this dangerous doctrine advocate,” Berger said. “They teach that ‘present discrimination’ is necessary, and that a ‘postracial’ society is ‘the most sophisticated racist idea ever produced.’ These are extreme and dangerous concepts.”

Policy Watch took a look at Republican’s well-orchestrated opposition to critical race theory in a story published this week.

Mark Robinson

Meanwhile Robinson, the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, who contends systemic racism doesn’t exist, said schools must offer a balanced look at the past.

“The dark parts of our history should be taught in schools, but it should be taught along with how we overcame those things like slavery and Jim Crow,” Robinson said.

Paul Scott

Paul Scott, a Durham activist who pushed for the Durham resolutions, applauded the City Council and school board for standing up against conservatives who support House Bill 324, controversial legislation to restrict what public schools can teach students about the nation’s racial past. HB 324 has been approved by the House. It awaits Senate action.

“While other cities across the country are being bullied by the anti-Critical Race Theory mob, Durham has built a wall around its borders to protect our children,” Scott said. “Conservatives would have us believe that you can have slaves without slaves owners, racism without racists and white supremacy without white supremacists.”

The city council’s resolution calls on state and federal lawmakers to oppose HB 324. It also asks them to ensure that Black History and “critical race theory” are taught in public schools. The Durham Public Schools also adopted a resolution opposing HB 324.

Berger’s and Robinson’s denunciation of the Durham city council resolution follows GOP condemnation of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education for hiring noted critical race theorists Ibram X. Kendi to speak at its Summer Leadership Conference.

“To those who say Critical Race Theory isn’t in North Carolina schools: The state’s second-largest school district paid $25,000 to leading Critical Race Theory proponent Ibram X. Kendi for an event just last week,” Berger said in a statement.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson launches petition to stop approval of new social studies standards
  2. Revised social studies standards remain a hot topic for State Board of Education
  3. State Board of Education OKs new social study standards; Lt. Governor calls it ‘irresponsible’
  4. House bill could restrict what students learn about nation’s racial history
  5. Documents to support state social studies standards expose stubborn divide on State Board of Education

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
U.S. House panel approves legislation to clean up toxic ‘forever chemicals’

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee has approved major bipartisan legislation th [...]

PW special report: The right’s coordinated assault on Critical Race Theory in North Carolina

Conservatives warn of a conspiracy to indoctrinate schoolchildren, but critics dismiss claims as cyn [...]

NC Senate on track to pass budget bill that includes controversial law changes

Special provisions target executive branch powers of Democratic officials Budget-writing season star [...]

Settled into new homes, refugees in U.S. say they are working for a better life for all

Violence, persecution and wars amid a global pandemic added to the growing number of displaced perso [...]

A 303-mile hole in claim that the Mountain Valley Pipeline is critical to energy security

After the recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, fossil fuel industry advocates have redoubled [...]

The Board of Governors and the UNC Press

The post The Board of Governors and the UNC Press appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The legislature’s secret energy bill: For our children and grandchildren, we simply must do better

In these divided, tumultuous and, occasionally, frightening times we inhabit, one powerful source of [...]

North Carolina failed Ruby: 15,000 others still wait

Woman’s death highlights Innovations Waiver wait list crisis When I first learned about Ruby Loftin’ [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch