E-cigarette manufacturer Juul agrees to pay $40 million to settle lawsuit over advertising practices

By
June 28, 2021
In Courts & the Law, News, public health

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday that his office settled a lawsuit in state court with vaping manufacturer Juul. His office was the first in the nation to sue the company in 2019, claiming that it violated the state’s Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“Today because of Juul, thousands of kids in North Carolina are addicted to nicotine, putting their long-term health at risk,” Stein said at a press conference Monday. “Juul sparked and spread a disease, the disease of nicotine addiction. They did it to teenagers across North Carolina and this country simply to make money. Their greed is not only reprehensible. It’s unlawful, and that’s why I took action.”

AG Josh Stein announced $40 million settlement with Juul on June 28.

Under the settlement, Juul cannot participate in outdoor advertising near schools and on public transit; or sponsoring advertisements at sporting events and concerts; as well as influencer advertising, which taps influencers for a company’s marketing campaign, often on social media. Juul will be responsible for monitoring third-party social media content by underage teenagers promoting its products.

Previously, Juul agreed to stop selling non-tobacco, non-menthol e-cigarettes of flavors not precleared by the Food and Drug Administration, according to a statement from the company. Stein said mint, mango, and crème brulee-flavored e-cigarette products typically attract teenagers.

“Importantly, we look forward to working with Attorney General Stein and other manufacturers on the development of potential industrywide marketing practices based on science and evidence,” a Juul statement said it supports the AG’s plan for funding public health research.

Stein said his office required Juul and retailers to only sell their vaping devices to adults and use a more stringent age verification system including scanning the barcode on IDs.

The $40 million payment will come in six installments in six years, to be used for programs that help teenagers quit e-cigarettes and prevent them from ever starting using these products.

The state will release related documents from the lawsuit in July 2022.

Watch the full announcement here.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Mystery, controversy surround resignation of Missouri health director and former NC official, Randall Williams

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A look at how the Senate’s and the Governor’s budgets compare in some key areas

Legislators spent last week deep in numbers as the Senate Republicans released their budget proposal [...]

House passes Farm Act, which will fast-track controversial biogas projects

Rep. Jimmy Dixon calls agriculture "a whipping boy," says opposition is unfair Mt. Zion AM [...]

U.S. House panel approves legislation to clean up toxic ‘forever chemicals’

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee has approved major bipartisan legislation th [...]

PW special report: The right’s coordinated assault on Critical Race Theory in North Carolina

Conservatives warn of a conspiracy to indoctrinate schoolchildren, but critics dismiss claims as cyn [...]

Budget fireworks

The post Budget fireworks appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A 303-mile hole in claim that the Mountain Valley Pipeline is critical to energy security

After the recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, fossil fuel industry advocates have redoubled [...]

The Board of Governors and the UNC Press

The post The Board of Governors and the UNC Press appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The legislature’s secret energy bill: For our children and grandchildren, we simply must do better

In these divided, tumultuous and, occasionally, frightening times we inhabit, one powerful source of [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch