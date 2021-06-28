Relief payments to Black farmers on hold amid lawsuits backed by Mark Meadows and Stephen Miller

By
June 28, 2021
In News

Possibly related posts:

  1. U.S. Senate confirms Tom Vilsack for a second stint as Agriculture secretary
  2. U.S. House committee probes ‘systemic’ USDA discrimination against Black farmers
  3. Ambitious Biden agriculture budget targets hunger, racial injustice, climate crisis, rural broadband
  4. New Georgia senator works to remedy decades of USDA discrimination against Black farmers
  5. U.S. House Ag leader seeks permanent scholarship funding for 1890 land-grant colleges, including North Carolina A&T

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
House passes Farm Act, which will fast-track controversial biogas projects

Rep. Jimmy Dixon calls agriculture "a whipping boy," says opposition is unfair Mt. Zion AM [...]

U.S. House panel approves legislation to clean up toxic ‘forever chemicals’

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee has approved major bipartisan legislation th [...]

PW special report: The right’s coordinated assault on Critical Race Theory in North Carolina

Conservatives warn of a conspiracy to indoctrinate schoolchildren, but critics dismiss claims as cyn [...]

NC Senate on track to pass budget bill that includes controversial law changes

Special provisions target executive branch powers of Democratic officials Budget-writing season star [...]

Budget fireworks

The post Budget fireworks appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A 303-mile hole in claim that the Mountain Valley Pipeline is critical to energy security

After the recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, fossil fuel industry advocates have redoubled [...]

The Board of Governors and the UNC Press

The post The Board of Governors and the UNC Press appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The legislature’s secret energy bill: For our children and grandchildren, we simply must do better

In these divided, tumultuous and, occasionally, frightening times we inhabit, one powerful source of [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch