Editorial: the Florida condo collapse sends a message

Be sure to check out this morning’s lead editorial in the Winston-Salem Journal, which offers two important takes on the tragic collapse of a 12-story condominium in Surfside, Florida.

Message Number One, of course, is an expression of grief and support for those people affected and gratitude to courageous rescue workers and supportive public officials who are doing everything they can (including bringing in and making use of all sorts of sophisticated, space age technology) to aid in the rescue operation.

As the editorial puts it:

Needless to say, the more time that passes, the less likely it is that any further survivors will be found. Still, we hope. We hope and worry and wait.

Message Number Two in the essay, however, is one directed at the rest of the country (and in particular, our elected leaders), and it goes like this: the building collapse should serve as a signal to the nation about its inadequately supported and fast crumbling infrastructure. This is from the editorial’s conclusion:

For all the scorn some express about a proliferation of red-tape regulations that delay construction projects and increase their costs, cutting corners and failing to maintain stringent standards can lead to tragedy. It’s necessary for all projects, public and private, to meet recommended safety standards from knowledgeable professionals. As we’ve noted before, our national infrastructure is crumbling. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the nation’s infrastructure — our roads, bridges, airports, schools and the rest — a D+ grade. We’ll see many more such disasters if we don’t act. Congress must support the bipartisan national infrastructure deal recently reached by members of the Senate. Naysayers and obstructionists cannot be allowed to sabotage their efforts — especially not for any sense of political gain. It’s time to put partisanship aside and act. Lives are at stake. Indeed. Click here to read the entire essay.