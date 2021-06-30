ABC Science Collaborative: Face coverings are the best way to stop spread of COVID-19 in schools

Wearing a mask continues to be the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, according to physicians leading the ABC Science Collaborative at Duke University.

Pediatricians Danny Benjamin and Kanecia Zimmerman made their comments Wednesday during a virtual press conference to share a new report about the transmission of COVID-19 in public schools.

North Carolina was “highly successful” preventing the spread of the coronavirus in schools when students returned to classrooms in March, researchers found.

“With masking, the schools clearly can safely deliver face-to-face education for children and adults,” Benjamin said. “They can have one, two or three children (per seat) on the school buses. The amount of distancing, whether it’s less than 6 feet, less than 3 feet or no distancing at all, it didn’t make any difference at all … providing there was masking in place.”

The Science Collaborative is a partnership of Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill. It was created to help school districts across the nation develop best practices to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers collected data from all North Carolina elementary, middle, and high schools operating under a model called Plan A, which provided full, in-person instruction, masking, and minimal physical distancing from March to June 2021.

They found that North Carolina schools adhering to the protocols succeeded in limiting the transmission rate of COVID-19 within schools. Fewer than 1 in 3,000 students who were in school buildings became infected with COVID-19 during school, or 308 school-acquired cases recorded for students and 55 for staff.

The data represent 100 local school districts and 14 charter schools comprising more than 1.28 million students and 160,000 staff.

“We don’t need to go back to remote education,” Zimmerman said. “We have the tools in our toolbox to move forward.”

Here’s a snapshot of the researchers’ findings:

Proper masking is the most effective mitigation strategy to prevent COVID-19 transmission in schools when vaccination is unavailable or there are insufficient levels of vaccination among students and staff.

With masking in place, Plan A – full, in-person instruction – is appropriate for all grades and all schools.

Full-capacity bus transportation can and should resume, with the seating of up to three masked students per bus seat.

Some within-school guidelines can be relaxed, e.g., quarantine can be modified for people who were exposed to COVID-19 but are either vaccinated or were appropriately masked when exposed.

Schools should examine safety protocols surrounding athletics. With proper safety protocols in place, particularly vaccination, schools could resume fall athletics while limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Zimmerman said secondary transmission of the virus has been low due to masking. There’s little benefit to quarantining students who come into contact with individuals who test positive if masks are worn, she said.

Between March and the end of the school year, 40,000 students had to quarantine, which led to hundreds of thousands of missed school days, Zimmerman said.

“And yet the benefit that we’re seeing is nil,” Zimmerman said. “It is very minimal transmission, therefore the risk to go to enhanced community spread really isn’t there. So, we have missed school days without the benefit of actually controlling spread. This is something that I think we should think very carefully about as we move forward.”

The new study comes as lawmakers take up Senate Bill 173 that would give local school districts the authority to decide whether to require masks in schools. The law would strip away Gov. Roy Coopers authority to issue state-wide mask mandates for schools.

The state Senate will discuss the bill today.

State Rep. David Willis, a Union County Republican authored the “Free the Smiles Act.” Willis contends data show there is no significant risk of COVID-19 to children in classrooms, and face coverings do more harm than good.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt issued a statement Wednesday in support of allowing school districts to decide whether to require masks.

“Knowing that school districts are entering the new school year with higher vaccination rates for adults gives me hope that we will see mask mandates removed for K-12 students in the fall,” Truitt said. “As a proponent for local control, I believe this should be a local decision – one made by school boards in tandem with parents, based on what’s best for their student population.”

When asked about mask mandates, Benjamin said it’s up to state’s policymakers to decide whether to require masks in schools.

“They’ve got a lot of other things to consider other than just the findings that we have in order to make the decisions that they need o make,” Benjamin said.

He said North Carolina has done an “outstanding” job managing K-12 education during the pandemic.

“To my eye, we’ve done it better than any other state in the country,” he said.