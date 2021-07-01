‘We all have to do better’: White House urges locals to boost eviction diversion programs

By
July 1, 2021
In COVID-19, Housing, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month
  2. Cooper extends eviction moratorium through June
  3. GOP-controlled Council of State denies Cooper’s request to extend state eviction stay as SCOTUS preserves CDC moratorium
  4. Feds boost state vaccine shipments to 11 million doses next week
  5. Gov. Cooper says the $5.7 billion in federal rescue money can bring “transformational change” to NC

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
DC update: Debates over race, discrimination and history take center stage on Capitol Hill

U.S. House votes to scuttle statues of Confederate leaders and slavery defenders, including NC' [...]

As board prepares to vote on Hannah-Jones tenure, struggle continues over direction of UNC

Tenure supporters express optimism even as outside political pressure mounts After more than a month [...]

Monday numbers: A look at how the Senate’s and the Governor’s budgets compare in some key areas

Legislators spent last week deep in numbers as the Senate Republicans released their budget proposal [...]

House passes Farm Act, which will fast-track controversial biogas projects

Rep. Jimmy Dixon calls agriculture "a whipping boy," says opposition is unfair Mt. Zion AM [...]

Protecting the health of North Carolinians shouldn’t be a game

Durham high school student explains why vaccine lottery could backfire in the long run North Carolin [...]

Personal responsibility phonies: Conservative pols’ griping about baseball team’s dismissal is sadly emblematic

No modern politician ever got in trouble with their constituents by complaining about the way a home [...]

The NC Drug Tax is designed to ensnare and penalize people, especially those of color

Damned if you do, damned if you don't: The tax is required, but nearly impossible to pay Last w [...]

Budget fireworks

The post Budget fireworks appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch