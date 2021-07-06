Six months later, the nation deserves to know details of the Capitol insurrection

July 6, 2021
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In a week during which we celebrated the nation’s 245th birthday, it’s past time to closely examine another momentous historical event if we hope to celebrate many more July 4th holidays in the future.

It was six months ago today that a violent rabble of deeply disturbed and misinformed conspirators, spurred on by the pathological lies of former President Trump, sought to violently overturn a legitimate presidential election and plunge our nation into anarchy.

Not since the Civil War has our nation faced such a profound existential threat.

Today, thank goodness, a good and patriotic man inhabits the White House, and our nation has turned away from the threat of despotism. That doesn’t mean, however, that the threat has been permanently laid to rest.

Last week, in a long overdue move, the U.S. House voted to establish a select committee to investigate the January 6th insurrection.

As reported here last week:

The U.S. House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of pro-Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.

In a 222-190 vote that was almost entirely party-line, just two Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution, which calls for a probe into “one of the darkest days of our democracy.” The two were Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Nineteen Republicans did not vote. All eight North Carolina Republicans voted ‘no’ and all five Democratic members voted ‘yes.’

For the future of our nation, let’s hope the committee gets quickly down to business and shines a bright light into the dark corners of the republic that gave rise to this treasonous event.

