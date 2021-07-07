White House says executive order coming on labeling beef as a ‘Product of USA’

By
July 7, 2021
In agriculture, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. U.S. Senate confirms Tom Vilsack for a second stint as Agriculture secretary
  2. New Georgia senator works to remedy decades of USDA discrimination against Black farmers
  3. U.S. House committee probes ‘systemic’ USDA discrimination against Black farmers

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure offer, heads to Howard University

In an exclusive interview, Hannah-Jones reveals that she and fellow award-winning journalist Ta-Nehi [...]

PW investigates: Lax reporting laws allow campaigns to hide how millions are spent

Election watchdogs call on regulators to better track and police campaign consultant expenditures In [...]

DC update: Debates over race, discrimination and history take center stage on Capitol Hill

U.S. House votes to scuttle statues of Confederate leaders and slavery defenders, including NC' [...]

As board prepares to vote on Hannah-Jones tenure, struggle continues over direction of UNC

Tenure supporters express optimism even as outside political pressure mounts After more than a month [...]

Modest medical marijuana bill comes up short, highlights the unfairness of NC’s healthcare system

State senators took a small, but positive step last week when they advanced Senate Bill 711 – a prop [...]

Greensboro’s 1,4-Dioxane discharge

The post Greensboro’s 1,4-Dioxane discharge appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Trustees’ handling of Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure application shows how university boards often fail the accountability test

University boards of trustees hold considerable power over the institutions they govern, but get att [...]

No more excuses for lawmakers when it comes to public schools

Veteran civil rights attorney explains why the General Assembly must comply with a court order to ad [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch