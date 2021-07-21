The voting rights struggle: State lawmakers report on where things stand

By
July 21, 2021
In Defending Democracy, News, Voting

Possibly related posts:

  1. U.S. Department of Justice takes Georgia to court over its elections law
  2. VP Harris says DNC will pour $25M into voting rights protection
  3. U.S. Senate Democrats push voting rights bills, lambast Georgia election law
  4. Congressional Dems, Biden advance ambitious plan to reform elections, strengthen democracy
  5. Justice Department to increase legal staff amid surge in restrictive voting laws

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Faculty members protest Board of Governors’ interference with UNC Press leadership

BOG member says refusal to reappoint law professor Eric Muller is a message to students, campus lead [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at North Carolina’s affordable housing crisis

State and national housing experts say the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout underscore the [...]

Former McCrory aide, Locke Foundation staffer to help lead new, partisan oversight staff at legislature

After top Republican state lawmakers eliminated the legislature’s in-house watchdog agency, the Prog [...]

Republicans vow to end “indoctrination,” Critical Race Theory in NC schools

Are North Carolina’s teachers indoctrinating students with tenets of Critical Race Theory?  The stat [...]

Sowing death and destruction for political gain: the GOP and vaccine hostility

There have been many contributing factors to the disastrous scope and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic [...]

Experts warn against ‘sham election audits’ movement

Experts from four different national nonprofits (the Brennan Center for for Justice, Protect Democra [...]

Critical Base Theory

The post Critical Base Theory appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Pandemic’s true impact on farmworkers remains elusive

Limitations of government record keeping, journalism conventions likely helping to obscure the true [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch