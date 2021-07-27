Biden to nominate NC’s Hooks for FEMA deputy

By
July 27, 2021
In Environment, News

Sec. Erik Hooks

President Joe Biden will nominate Erik Hooks, state Public Safety secretary, to be FEMA’s deputy administrator, the White House announced Tuesday.

Hooks has led Public Safety, which includes the prison system, juvenile justice, the state Highway Patrol, the NC National Guard, and emergency management, since Gov. Roy Cooper’s first term. Public Safety is the state’s largest department.

Hooks was a familiar face at hurricane and COVID-19 news conferences. He announced his retirement earlier this month, to be effective Aug. 1.

Civil rights groups sued Cooper and Hooks last year for the release of incarcerated people vulnerable to COVID-19, NC Policy Watch reported.  In a settlement last February, the state agreed to release 3,500 people early.

Hooks would be the second member of Cooper’s cabinet to join the Biden administration. EPA Administrator Michael Regan was the state’s secretary of Environmental Quality.

Hooks received bachelor and master’s degrees from NC State University. Before he was appointed to run Public Safety, he worked at the State Bureau of Investigation.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Department of Interior delays last-minute Trump rule that would weaken bird protections
  2. Climate crisis is front and center as U.S. House panel debates how to better conserve public lands
  3. New funding to curb wildfires pushed in Congress, as another fire season looms
  4. Biden allocates $1B to prepare for hurricane, wildfire season
  5. Feds: Florida, Missouri, Texas account for 40 percent of all COVID-19 cases this week

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: New polling shows NC voters want to keep the corporate income tax, spend federal relief funds on core services

Last month the North Carolina Senate passed a bill that would eliminate the state corporate income t [...]

NC Court of Appeals issues controversial rulings on involuntary commitment process

Why would public defenders representing patients want a requirement that prosecutors be present? Eac [...]

Controversial Republican-backed school-reform model on target to be phased out

The Innovative School District (ISD), a Republican-backed school reform model that has failed to pro [...]

Capitol Hill update: Senate Republicans slow infrastructure plan, House passes PFAS bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block advance of bipartisan infrastructure plan, but talks continue WASHINGT [...]

The new political witch hunt

The post The new political witch hunt appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

My daughter is enrolled in Pfizer’s vaccine trial because I don’t trust COVID

On a sunny Wednesday a little over a month ago, my 7-year-old daughter bravely held my hand as we wa [...]

Sowing death and destruction for political gain: the GOP and vaccine hostility

There have been many contributing factors to the disastrous scope and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic [...]

Experts warn against ‘sham election audits’ movement

Experts from four different national nonprofits (the Brennan Center for for Justice, Protect Democra [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch