Duke expert says indoor masking is a good idea for all NC counties. NC Republicans politicize the CDC mask recommendation.

By
July 28, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Image: Adobe Stock

New COVID-19 infections in North Carolina rose sharply Wednesday and hospitalizations continued their upward trend.

An infectious disease expert at Duke University told reporters that hospitalizations will continue to go up as more people who are newly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 develop symptoms that require inpatient care.

“It’s baked into the system that the number is going to go up for at least a couple of weeks,” said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health and an associate professor at the Duke University School of Medicine.

Most new infections and hospitalizations are caused by the more contagious coronavirus delta variant.  Wolfe said time between infection and symptoms is compressed with delta variant.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,633 new cases Wednesday, the highest daily number since last winter. Nearly 11% of COVID-19 tests were positive Monday. The optimum is 5% or less. More than 1,000 people with COVID-19 were in North Carolina hospitals on Tuesday, and 253 were adults in hospital ICUs.

The new wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country pushed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday to recommend that people in areas with substantial or high viral spread wear masks in public indoor areas.

The CDC released a map of viral spread by county. Most North Carolina counties are in viral spread categories where the CDC is recommending masking.

Wolfe said it makes sense for everyone in North Carolina to follow the CDC advice on indoor masking because counties can easily cross the threshold into substantial viral spread.

“Masking is a simple thing,” he said. “It’s a pretty standard thing we should be able to do. I would be in favor of broadening it as wide as we can.”

On Wednesday, Duke University announced it would require masks in all of its buildings starting Friday because of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in North Carolina.

Masks, however, like vaccinations, have become political.

The North Carolina House Republican caucus sent out a fundraising email after the CDC news conference on masks under a red BREAKING NEWS banner, claiming that President Joe Biden is about to issue a mask mandate.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We already went through this Covid Craziness once…North Carolina, are we going to accept it for a second time?” the email says before asking for donations to “maintain our freedoms.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina attacked the mask recommendation on Twitter, saying it would lead to more vaccine hesitancy and government mask mandates.

“The Biden administration apparently doesn’t trust the science, and they clearly don’t trust the American people to take personal responsibility for their own choices,” Tillis tweeted.

North Carolina and the rest of the country are nowhere near the vaccination goals set this spring. About 47% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

David Montefiori, a Duke professor who has been studying the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against new variants, said there are lots of reasons for vaccine hesitancy and most are based on a lack of information or misinformation.  He said he expects more people to get shots once the vaccines gain full approval from the Federal Drug Administration.

Wolfe said he could sympathize with what’s been called  ‘mask fatigue’ but that it’s important to remain flexible as knowledge grows and health recommendations change.

“I think we’re all fatigued, to be honest, by lots of things over the last 18 months,” he said. “We are watching evolution in progress. And because of that, and because this is a new virus for us, this will continue to ebb and flow in ways that are hard for us to predict, try as we might.”

Patience with changing recommendations is important because the pandemic is not under control and mutations continue to evolve, he said.

“If we didn’t have flexibility, this would be much more difficult to control,” Wolfe said.

Possibly related posts:

  1. NC’s governor lifts most statewide pandemic restrictions
  2. UNC-Chapel Hill professors call for chancellor’s resignation over “serial dishonesty”
  3. Special Report: Dozens of members of Congress are vaccinated against COVID-19, but some still hesitate
  4. Elon Poll: Support for COVID-19 vaccination has grown dramatically
  5. 50% of NC adults are now vaccinated against COVID-19. A legislative spat showcases why getting more on board only gets harder from here.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
State officials investigating source of Cleveland County PFAS contamination

Tests show high PFAS levels at site that received contaminated soil from massive Colonial Pipeline s [...]

Monday numbers: New polling shows NC voters want to keep the corporate income tax, spend federal relief funds on core services

Last month the North Carolina Senate passed a bill that would eliminate the state corporate income t [...]

NC Court of Appeals issues controversial rulings on involuntary commitment process

Why would public defenders representing patients want a requirement that prosecutors be present? Eac [...]

Controversial Republican-backed school-reform model on target to be phased out

The Innovative School District (ISD), a Republican-backed school reform model that has failed to pro [...]

It’s time to say ‘no’ to the massive tax conservatives are imposing on Americans

As P.T. Barnum is so famously credited with observing a century and half ago, Americans can be a sur [...]

The new political witch hunt

The post The new political witch hunt appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

My daughter is enrolled in Pfizer’s vaccine trial because I don’t trust COVID

On a sunny Wednesday a little over a month ago, my 7-year-old daughter bravely held my hand as we wa [...]

Sowing death and destruction for political gain: the GOP and vaccine hostility

There have been many contributing factors to the disastrous scope and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch