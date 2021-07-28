‘There was no concern for my life’: Families losing homes despite federal eviction moratorium

By
July 28, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. States still lag in getting assistance to struggling renters according to federal data
  2. Report: One in seven North Carolinians behind on their rent with eviction moratorium set to expire
  3. Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month
  4. GOP-controlled Council of State denies Cooper’s request to extend state eviction stay as SCOTUS preserves CDC moratorium
  5. Cooper extends eviction moratorium through June

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
State officials investigating source of Cleveland County PFAS contamination

Tests show high PFAS levels at site that received contaminated soil from massive Colonial Pipeline s [...]

Monday numbers: New polling shows NC voters want to keep the corporate income tax, spend federal relief funds on core services

Last month the North Carolina Senate passed a bill that would eliminate the state corporate income t [...]

NC Court of Appeals issues controversial rulings on involuntary commitment process

Why would public defenders representing patients want a requirement that prosecutors be present? Eac [...]

Controversial Republican-backed school-reform model on target to be phased out

The Innovative School District (ISD), a Republican-backed school reform model that has failed to pro [...]

It’s time to say ‘no’ to the massive tax conservatives are imposing on Americans

As P.T. Barnum is so famously credited with observing a century and half ago, Americans can be a sur [...]

The new political witch hunt

The post The new political witch hunt appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

My daughter is enrolled in Pfizer’s vaccine trial because I don’t trust COVID

On a sunny Wednesday a little over a month ago, my 7-year-old daughter bravely held my hand as we wa [...]

Sowing death and destruction for political gain: the GOP and vaccine hostility

There have been many contributing factors to the disastrous scope and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch