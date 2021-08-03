Thinking of getting vaccinated this month? North Carolina just sweetened the deal with $100.

August 3, 2021
Starting today, anyone 18 and older in North Carolina who is getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive  $100.

In addition to the prepaid Mastercard for those rolling-up their sleeve, those who drive someone to their first dose appointment can earn a $25 card.

Last week President Joe Biden encouraged states and local governments to offer the cash incentives.

“The Delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots— don’t wait until it’s too late,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a press release issued Tuesday.

Health officials are hoping the latest incentive will boost vaccination rates that have slowed noticeably since June.

More than 61% of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In recent weeks however the Delta variant has caused COVID hospitalizations to surge, predominantly among the unvaccinated.

On Tuesday, North Carolina recorded 2,188 new cases of COVID-19 with 1,465 people hospitalized statewide with the virus.

“Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Gov. Cooper.

Find a participating location for the Summer Cash Card here.

COVID vaccinations in North Carolina have been declining since mid-April. (Source: NCDHHS)

