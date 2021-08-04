State legislators rally in D.C. to urge congressional action on voting rights

By
August 4, 2021
In Defending Democracy, News, Voting

Possibly related posts:

  1. U.S. Senate Democrats push voting rights bills, lambast Georgia election law
  2. Sweeping voting rights package passes U.S. House
  3. U.S. Department of Justice takes Georgia to court over its elections law
  4. The voting rights struggle: State lawmakers report on where things stand
  5. U.S. House Dems to unveil revamped voting rights bill named for the late John Lewis

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
No, undocumented immigrants don’t commit more crime. Research shows they commit a lot less

New study undermines claims of a dangerous border It’s an article of faith in some corners of politi [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at urban heat mapping in the era of climate change

The white tail of a doe streaked by like the trail of a falling star. A stand of cattails rose from [...]

Biden Administration moves to tighten hospital price transparency regulations

Democratic and Republican officials agree that hospitals must make "standard charges" easi [...]

State superintendent’s email documents political right’s concerted effort to influence K-12 curricula

If culturally responsive teaching is promulgated in North Carolina's public schools, students w [...]

The resistance to vaccines and masks: Decades of anti-government propaganda take their toll

“I just don’t trust the government.” That’s at the heart of the explanation provided by millions of [...]

Lawmakers should let veto of disingenuous anti-abortion bill stand

Though we are only halfway through 2021, this has already been the most catastrophic year for reprod [...]

Brewing disinformation.

The post Brewing disinformation. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

NC must end its cruel and unjust denial of services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

While state leaders idle, thousands remain stuck on waiting list for decades A few weeks ago, I felt [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch