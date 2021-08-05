State Board of Education members question decision to not mandate masks

Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to lift a statewide mask mandate allows school districts to decide whether to require staff and students to wear them.

The move has baffled some educators, coming as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations due to the more transmissible Delta variant.

State Board of Education member James Ford wants to know why the policy shift.

Ford asked state health officials Thursday to explain the logic behind key changes in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12) giving school districts the authority to make masks optional.

Susan Gale Perry, chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being at the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), explained that the move allows each school district the flexibility to make the best decision for their students and staff.

“I think we all know now what the right protocols are that need to be put in place to keep children in in-person learning and as safe as possible from COVID-19, so our expectation is that school leaders will make the right decisions and follow the protocols in the Toolkit,” Perry said.

Also, the emergence of effective vaccines has been a game-changer, Perry added.

“We are in a very different place than we were months before now,” Perry said. “We have this incredibly, new powerful tool, it is vaccination.

Perry acknowledged that vaccination rates aren’t where health officials would like them to be. The NCDHHS Dashboard shows that 58% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

The low vaccination rates in some parts of the state and the dozens of school districts making masks optional show that “knowing better” hasn’t translated into “doing better,” Ford said.

“Our actions versus our knowledge, I think there’s a disparity there,” Ford said. “Removing that requirement is a bit concerning to me.”

The state board voted 9-2 to approve updates to the Toolkit. Ford and SBE member Jill Camnitz voted against them.

Ford said the new guidance places children under 12 at greater risk because they aren’t eligible to receive the vaccine. Fifty-five percent of North Carolinians 12 or older have been vaccinated.

“What are the potential disadvantages of students wearing masks all day?” Ford asked. “Are there any health or academic disadvantages?

Perry said numerous studies show masks prevent the spread of the virus and that not wearing them increases the risk that children cannot attend school in person, which can harm them academically.

Cooper lifted the statewide mask mandate and is encouraging everyone eligible to get the vaccine to do so. North Carolina also updated its StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit to place it in alignment with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The guidance urges districts to do everything possible to keep students in schools and emphasizes continued masking.

The Toolkit says schools with students in Kindergarten through eighth grade should require all children and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination. That gives districts the option to require masks.

Each year, Kisha Clemons, the 2020 North Carolina Principal of the Year, said she makes a promise on the first day of school to keep students safe and to ensure they are learning.

The new Toolkit guidance coupled with teachers deciding not to get vaccinated makes it difficult to keep students safe, said Clemons, principal of Shuford Elementary School in Conover.

She said ensuring students are achieving academically will be difficult if they are not in classrooms where they learn best.

“I think we’re all committed to making sure that students are in-person learning, however, some of the decisions that are being made across this state are not allowing for that or are putting us in a position where that’s not going to happen,” Clemons said.

Nearly 50 of the state’s 115 school districts have made face coverings optional to start the 2021-22 school year. The NC School Boards Association has begun maintaining a database to track whether districts require masks.

NC Treasurer Dale Folwell, a COVID-19 survivor, also weighed in on the Toolkit changes. He urged state board members to keep an open mind.

“What I would pray for with this board is that we do not lose our ability to challenge assumptions,” Folwell said. “There are so many things going on in our state right now from all different aspects, some of them have to do with how people felt about vaccines 50 years ago.”

SBE Chairman Eric Davis said the emergence of the Delta variant makes the current environment more threatening.

“And while we all value our own individual choices in this battle, our individual choices affect each other,” Davis said. “What this tells me is that our best tool for protecting ourselves and each other, in particular our students, is to get vaccinated and when appropriate wear masks.”