Former State Health Directors to UNC System President: Time to mandate COVID-19 vaccination at UNC schools

Former State Health Directors of North Carolina reached out to UNC System Peter Hans this week to urge a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all students, faculty and staff at UNC System schools.

Citing rising infection numbers and the spread of the virus’s Delta variant, the former directors said the university system must go further than its current plans to protect student and their communities.

“The current UNC System policy allows students and employees to opt out of COVID 19 vaccination and enter a regular testing program,” the former directors wrote in an email to Hans Thursday. “This policy is not strong enough.”

“There is enormous risk that without a mandate for COVID 19 vaccination, the burden of new cases and hospitalizations will overwhelm the University campuses’ abilities to quarantine and isolate cases effectively,” the former directors wrote. “It will be horrific should a death of a student, staff or faculty member occur that could have been prevented by mandatory vaccination.”

In a Thursday message to chancellors Hans laid out a plan that would not go quite that far.

While not requiring a mandate, Hans’s message to chancellors said they should have their campuses require students to submit to reentry testing, provide proof of vaccination or, if unvaccinated, undergo weekly testing. Chancellors should also have a “get vaccinated or get tested regularly” measure in place for faculty and staff, Hans wrote.

“Vaccination is our best weapon against the virus,” Hans wrote in his e-mail to chancellors. “Vaccines are safe, free, and highly effective against all known variants. Since the vaccine became available last spring, you have made extraordinary efforts to vaccinate both your campus communities and the general public, administering more than 92,000 vaccinations at clinics across the state. We will continue to offer free, life-saving vaccines to students, faculty, and staff on campus, and we will continue to encourage and incentivize every eligible person to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The question of mandating — or even encouraging — vaccination has become highly politicized. In a recent video making the rounds online this week, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson told a crowd at a conservative event it is not the job of elected officials to encourage people to take a vaccine and that those doing so should be voted out of office.

The most powerful elected GOP leaders in the state — N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore- (R-Cleveland) and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) — are among the prominent Republicans in North Carolina who have encouraged vaccination as the best method of beating COVID-19.

Read the full message from former N.C. health directors to Hans below: