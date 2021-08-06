House budget writers adopt the extreme view that NC constitution is optional

By
August 6, 2021
In Commentary, Education

While the right wing’s manufactured moral panic over critical race theory continues to generate headlines, there’s a real crisis in North Carolina’s public schools that continues to go under-reported: a General Assembly that chooses to ignore the state constitution in order to keep our schools underfunded. The crisis continues to harm North Carolina’s children by denying them the education they deserve while asking deeper questions about the health of our democracy.

The issue couldn’t be more clear. In June, the courts ordered the state to implement the Leandro Comprehensive Remedial Plan immediately and in full. Half-measures and temporary funding won’t deliver the education students have been waiting on since the Leandro court case was filed in 1994. Thanks to the Leandro Comprehensive Remedial Plan, a comprehensive set of spending and policy reforms necessary to provide our students the education they are owed by the 27-28 school year, legislative leaders know how to create a public school system that provides every student with access to a “sound basic education.” The Governor’s budget showed leaders that the Plan can easily be funded. The only remaining hurdle is for legislative leaders to fulfill their constitutional oaths and implement the Plan.

Yet on Thursday, House budget writers showed that they – like their counterparts in the Senate – have no interest in fulfilling their constitutional obligations to North Carolina students. The Education and Health & Human Services budgets fail to implement the Leandro Plan (early education programs fall under the HHS budget). While the House’s pay plan for teachers and principals remains under wraps, the remaining budget sections fall well short of what the courts have ordered. Looking at the non-salary elements of the Plan, the House budget proposal funds just 24 percent of the Plan in FY 21-22, falling to just 16 percent in FY 22-23.

It is unclear why legislative leaders are continuing to deny students with the education they’re owed. Nor is it clear why they would spark a constitutional crisis just to deny students the resources necessary to succeed. But that is the path legislative leaders have taken. And that – not any legal theory – is the real crisis facing North Carolina’s schools.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Governor’s education budget shows that we can give students the education they’re owed
  2. Senate budget writers opt to violate constitution, denying NC students the education they are owed
  3. New tool shows impact of state’s Leandro Plan on school district budgets
  4. Head of local conservative think tank publicly derides the concept of public education
  5. Time to mandate masks in schools

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
As debate over masks in public schools continues, experts say the answer is clear

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is “several-fold” more transmissible than the Alpha variant, making ma [...]

New and damning report: Black women with children excluded from federal cash assistance program

Experts call for feds to adopt anti-racist policy redesign WASHINGTON — A new research paper reviewe [...]

Push to replace law enforcement officers with unarmed crisis intervention experts gains momentum

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year helped instigate a new wave of interest in chang [...]

No, undocumented immigrants don’t commit more crime. Research shows they commit a lot less

New study undermines claims of a dangerous border It’s an article of faith in some corners of politi [...]

Our nation seems to be broken, but…

I am angry. You are angry. Hell, the entire nation is angry. But what makes this such a challenging [...]

The resistance to vaccines and masks: Decades of anti-government propaganda take their toll

“I just don’t trust the government.” That’s at the heart of the explanation provided by millions of [...]

Lawmakers should let veto of disingenuous anti-abortion bill stand

Though we are only halfway through 2021, this has already been the most catastrophic year for reprod [...]

Brewing disinformation.

The post Brewing disinformation. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch