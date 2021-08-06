Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Tillis, Berger and Moore should be “voted out of office” (video)

By
August 6, 2021
Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at an event earlier this year.

The highest-ranking Republican in North Carolina state government is irresponsibly endangering human lives and needs to stop. That’s the only conclusion one can draw from a speech (see the video below) that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson recently delivered in which he said that any politician who encourages people to get a COVID-19 vaccine should “be voted out of office.”

Robinson, a political novice who has made outrageous and offensive comments his stock-in-trade since arising from obscurity in a fluky GOP primary last spring and riding Donald Trump’s coattails to victory in November, appears to have made the comment, which has been shared widely on social media, in a recent speech to a conservative group (presumably the Wake County Taxpayers Association) at NC State’s McKimmon Center.

In a remarkably uninformed rant, Robinson said it’s not the job of elected leaders to try and convince people to become vaccinated – only to make the vaccine available. He then offered a rambling diatribe in which he falsely challenged the efficacy of the vaccines and told of unnamed health professionals he knows who are declining to become vaccinated.

Of course, one of the great ironies here is the fact that most responsible Republican leaders in the state – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, state Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and state House Speaker Tim Moore to name three – have responsibly promoted vaccination as the lifesaving tool it is. As Tillis noted in a recent public statement, vaccination is “safe and effective, and our best tool at beating this virus.”

One can only hope that the Lt. Governor’s preposterous statement that they should be voted out of office for promoting vaccination will, finally and once and for all, convince all three men to loudly and publicly repudiate Robinson’s false claims and outrageous behavior.

