‘Big and bold’ infrastructure bill still falls short on helping states fight climate change

By
August 7, 2021
In Environment, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Biden allocates $1B to prepare for hurricane, wildfire season
  2. National parks struggling with maintenance would get a boost under Biden budget request
  3. Biden to announce expanded federal wildfire efforts in meeting with Western governors
  4. Democrats unite around ‘climate corps’ that could employ youth, prevent fires
  5. Yes, it’s a “climate emergency”

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Trump allies’ lingering election ‘audits’ spark public skepticism, concerns in Congress

WASHINGTON — The months-long, Republican-led investigation in Arizona into the results of last year’ [...]

As debate over masks in public schools continues, experts say the answer is clear

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is “several-fold” more transmissible than the Alpha variant, making ma [...]

New and damning report: Black women with children excluded from federal cash assistance program

Experts call for feds to adopt anti-racist policy redesign WASHINGTON — A new research paper reviewe [...]

Push to replace law enforcement officers with unarmed crisis intervention experts gains momentum

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year helped instigate a new wave of interest in chang [...]

Our nation seems to be broken, but…

I am angry. You are angry. Hell, the entire nation is angry. But what makes this such a challenging [...]

The resistance to vaccines and masks: Decades of anti-government propaganda take their toll

“I just don’t trust the government.” That’s at the heart of the explanation provided by millions of [...]

Lawmakers should let veto of disingenuous anti-abortion bill stand

Though we are only halfway through 2021, this has already been the most catastrophic year for reprod [...]

Brewing disinformation.

The post Brewing disinformation. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch