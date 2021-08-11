Cuomo departure only serves to further emphasize the outrage of the Trump presidency

There’s no mistaking the fact that now former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had to go. The evidence of his misdeeds was overwhelming and whether they were the acts of a slick and cunning predator or merely those of an oblivious and narcissistic knucklehead (or a combination thereof) doesn’t really matter.

As was the case with former Minnesota Democratic senator Al Franken (whose isolated incidents of stupid behavior clearly fit into category #2) the hard truth in politics is that nobody is indispensable. It’s certainly unfortunate that politicians as gifted as Cuomo and Franken had their careers cut short, but, as the old saying goes, this is the business they’ve chosen. And when the political survival of one individual (however prominent) conflicts with a vital societal goal (like overcoming sexism and sexual harassment), it must give way.

What’s more, it’s to their credit that Democrats seem to have learned this lesson. Whatever the cause — being burned by Bill Clinton’s outrageous personal behavior, the rise of a growing number of women to prominence in the party, a general societal awakening — Democrats have appropriately adopted a standard of near zero tolerance for sexual misconduct by politicians.

Unfortunately, and quite noticeably, this is not the case for modern Republicans. As the last few years have demonstrated with painful clarity, for the party of the political right and, supposedly, conservative religious morality, sexual harassment by politicians is yet another subject on which repealing the 20th Century is an obvious priority.

The most egregious and outrageous example of this disturbing state of affairs, of course, is the crown prince of sexually inappropriate behavior, Donald Trump. Indeed, compared to Trump, who has been credibly and repeatedly accused of not just boorish behavior, but actual sexual assault, Cuomo, and especially Franken, look almost like boy scouts.

The notion that a serial liar and predator like Trump remains, despite his countless transgressions, the de facto leader of the GOP and its presumptive presidential nominee in 2024 tells you all you need to know about the subject.

But, of course, the list does not end there. Don’t forget Brett Kavanaugh, who was rushed onto the Supreme Court by Republicans despite an enormously credible accusation of inappropriate sexual behavior as a young man.

And here in North Carolina, we witnessed a similar wrongful tolerance a couple years ago when state House Republicans allowed one of their members to stay in office despite his having been ordered by a judge to turn over all of his firearms to law enforcement officials after he was credibly accused of, among other things, repeatedly sending his wife harassing texts.

The bottom line: The demise of Andrew Cuomo shows that American society continues to take incremental steps forward in combating inappropriate sexual and personal behavior, but so long as Donald Trump remains its standard bearer, the modern Republican Party will be largely absent from (and indeed, a hindrance to) that process.