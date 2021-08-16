An eleventh-hour decision to protect students from COVID

The head of Transylvania County Schools is requiring all students and staff wear masks today on the first day of the new school year for the district. Superintendent Dr. Jeff McDaris made the decision Sunday afternoon just hours before Monday’s return to the classroom.

This reverses a decision made two-weeks earlier by the County Board of Education for masks to be optional.

Dr. McDaris explained online:

The Transylvania County Health Department and our school nurses have notified me of multiple positive cases and potential cases of COVID-19 among faculty members and students over the last 72 hours. The school district is currently monitoring confirmed or potential COVID-19 cases at Rosman Middle School, Pisgah Forest Elementary School, Brevard Middle, Brevard High School, and Davidson River School. In addition, the Brevard Middle School Football team is now under quarantine due to close contact with a player who tested positive for COVID-19. This is an evolving situation that could result in staffing concerns at several schools. As a result, as Superintendent, I am requiring that all staff and students wear face coverings inside all Transylvania County School buildings for the first day of school tomorrow, August 16, 2021. This decision is being made to protect staff and students and to promote the availability of adequate school staff for in-person learning for all students for the beginning of school.

How long the new masking requirement lasts may be up to the Board of Education.

The board meets this evening at 6:30pm where masking at the pubic meeting will be optional.

Governor Roy Cooper has urged school districts that have made masking optional to reconsider that decision, given the sharp rise in COVID cases in recent weeks.

Forty-nine percent of Transylvania County’s eligible population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.