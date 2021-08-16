With classes beginning this week, UNC-Chapel Hill faculty petition to take classes online for 4-6 weeks

Over the weekend students across the UNC System began moving into on-campus dorms and off-campus apartments. But with classes set to begin Wednesday at UNC-Chapel Hill, faculty are petitioning to take classes online for 4-6 weeks as new COVID-19 clusters are already appearing on campus and Delta variant infections continue to climb.

As of Monday morning, the petition had nearly 200 signatures from faculty members from across the university’s myriad departments.

Students, faculty and staff also petitioned and urged greater caution – including a move online – last year. Administrators and the UNC Board of Governors disagreed, moving forward with reopening plans they insisted would work. Within a week the system’s largest schools – including Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University – were forced to make the move after mounting infections that overwhelmed their quarantine spaces and proved their precautions inadequate.

Earlier this month, six former state health directors urged UNC System President Peter Hans to follow the lead of several other large state university systems in mandating vaccination at UNC Schools. That is not a step Hans or the system’s governing board have, so far, been willing to take.

Read the new petition in full below.