UNC-Chapel Hill Journalism dean stepping down

Susan King, dean of the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media at UNC-Chapel Hill, will step down at the end of this year.

In a message to faculty Tuesday, King said she never intended to stay in the position for more than a decade. A search for her successor will be launched this week, King said.

King was at the center of the controversy over the hiring of acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who ultimately chose to go to Howard University after interference from the school’s namesake donor in her hiring process and a politically and racially fraught tenure fight that made national headlines.

Faculty have for months speculated about whether King would step down at the end of her current contract, which runs through the end of this year. Many have also expressed concern about who may replace King and whether the search may see the sort of political pressure and input from wealthy and influential alumni that characterized the Hannah-Jones controversy.

Read the portion of King’s update to faculty dealing with her plans to step down below.