U.S. House Dems unveil new voting rights bill named for John Lewis

By
August 18, 2021
In News, Voting

Possibly related posts:

  1. U.S. House Dems to unveil revamped voting rights bill named for the late John Lewis
  2. DOJ civil rights official urges Congress to act soon on voting rights
  3. House Dems document U.S. history of discrimination in shaping John Lewis voting rights bill
  4. U.S. Department of Justice takes Georgia to court over its elections law
  5. State legislators rally in D.C. to urge congressional action on voting rights

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: UNC pandemic specialist says school is repeating mistakes from 2020

Veteran epidemiologist and ethicist is fearful university leaders have not learned vital lessons fro [...]

Schools can reopen safely – an epidemiologist describes what works and what’s not worth the effort

Just when schools were getting ready to reopen for the new school year, cases of COVID-19 started su [...]

Utilities Commission makes it tougher for companies to charge political expenditures to ratepayers

The NC Utilities Commission closed several, but not all, loopholes in rules prohibiting public utili [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the relative well-being of LGBTQ Americans

Last week Charlotte became the latest — and, by far, largest — North Carolina community to pass new [...]

Several days late and billions of dollars short: Another untimely and inadequate budget takes shape at the General Assembly

The North Carolina House finally approved a proposed budget bill last week for the fiscal year that [...]

Budget writers preserve state surplus over unmet needs

The post Budget writers preserve state surplus over unmet needs appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Should the unvaccinated be a lower priority for health care?

As hospitals reach capacity, the ethics of who is prioritized in triage gets murky The Hippocratic o [...]

The virus that threatens our democracy

The coronavirus – now rekindled in a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” – is forcing us yet again to adj [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch