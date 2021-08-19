Biden to nominate first tribal member to lead National Park Service

By
August 19, 2021
In Environment, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Biden’s Interior secretary seeks federal funding to fight climate change, aid Native Americans
  2. National parks struggling with maintenance would get a boost under Biden budget request
  3. Biden nominee for Sec. of Interior faces GOP critics at her confirmation hearing
  4. U.S. Senate panel advances Deb Haaland’s historic nomination to lead Interior Department
  5. Migratory bird protections to be permanently restored by Biden administration

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Skilled in diplomacy, Elizabeth Biser coasts to NC DEQ Secretary confirmation

As a former lobbyist, Elizabeth Biser is accustomed to corralling the lions and the lambs.  Those di [...]

PW exclusive: UNC pandemic specialist says school is repeating mistakes from 2020

Veteran epidemiologist and ethicist is fearful university leaders have not learned vital lessons fro [...]

Schools can reopen safely – an epidemiologist describes what works and what’s not worth the effort

Just when schools were getting ready to reopen for the new school year, cases of COVID-19 started su [...]

Utilities Commission makes it tougher for companies to charge political expenditures to ratepayers

The NC Utilities Commission closed several, but not all, loopholes in rules prohibiting public utili [...]

Several days late and billions of dollars short: Another untimely and inadequate budget takes shape at the General Assembly

The North Carolina House finally approved a proposed budget bill last week for the fiscal year that [...]

Budget writers preserve state surplus over unmet needs

The post Budget writers preserve state surplus over unmet needs appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Should the unvaccinated be a lower priority for health care?

As hospitals reach capacity, the ethics of who is prioritized in triage gets murky The Hippocratic o [...]

The virus that threatens our democracy

The coronavirus – now rekindled in a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” – is forcing us yet again to adj [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch