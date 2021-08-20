Virtual lawmaking? Voting by proxy becomes business as usual in the U.S. House

By
August 20, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. In case you missed it, here’s what’s in the big COVID relief package passed by the U.S. House
  2. North Carolinians with high-risk medical conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting March 17
  3. CDC says it’s OK for students to sit three feet apart in classrooms
  4. Special Report: Dozens of members of Congress are vaccinated against COVID-19, but some still hesitate
  5. Biden opens up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, as infections surge in some states

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Bill to abolish state pistol permit passes, but a veto is likely

By a 27-20 party line vote, the North Carolina Senate passed a bill (HB 398) Wednesday that would re [...]

Government watchdog files ethics complaint against powerful state lawmaker

Chair of two House education committees failed to disclose his wife's connection to charter sch [...]

Skilled in diplomacy, Elizabeth Biser coasts to NC DEQ Secretary confirmation

As a former lobbyist, Elizabeth Biser is accustomed to corralling the lions and the lambs.  Those di [...]

PW exclusive: UNC pandemic specialist says school is repeating mistakes from 2020

Veteran epidemiologist and ethicist is fearful university leaders have not learned vital lessons fro [...]

Several days late and billions of dollars short: Another untimely and inadequate budget takes shape at the General Assembly

The North Carolina House finally approved a proposed budget bill last week for the fiscal year that [...]

Budget writers preserve state surplus over unmet needs

The post Budget writers preserve state surplus over unmet needs appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Should the unvaccinated be a lower priority for health care?

As hospitals reach capacity, the ethics of who is prioritized in triage gets murky The Hippocratic o [...]

The virus that threatens our democracy

The coronavirus – now rekindled in a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” – is forcing us yet again to adj [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch