Biden administration to restart oil and gas leasing

By
August 25, 2021
In Environment, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Fossil fuel development on public lands: What will the Biden administration do?
  2. Federal judge halts Biden pause on new oil and gas leases across the U.S.
  3. White House pledges to fight court order on oil and gas leases, but activists want more
  4. Confirmation vote for for first Native American Interior secretary on tap despite GOP opposition
  5. Biden’s public lands pick wins backing by environmental advocates ahead of hearing

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Republicans renew effort to limit what can be taught in public school classrooms

Lt. Gov. Robinson reports on complaints to oversight task force, while Senate committee approves con [...]

How can a higher education scandal last for years? Money, power, and politics.

As a student reporter and editor at the Daily Tar Heel, Andy Thomason was at ground zero for the UNC [...]

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, now known as ‘Comirnaty’

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has its first fully approved vaccine against COVID-19, with federal health off [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at COVID’s ripple effect as students return to the classroom

Today marks the start of the new school year for those on the traditional calendar. But with the hig [...]

State lawmaker’s take on climate change is sadly emblematic of a toxic worldview

It’s relatively rare that North Carolina lawmakers utter illuminating statements during committee di [...]

Back to School

The post Back to School appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Several days late and billions of dollars short: Another untimely and inadequate budget takes shape at the General Assembly

The North Carolina House finally approved a proposed budget bill last week for the fiscal year that [...]

Budget writers preserve state surplus over unmet needs

The post Budget writers preserve state surplus over unmet needs appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch