Anniversary of the 19th Amendment a reminder that American women are still denied equal rights

Advocates will rally at the General Assembly today at 10:00 a.m.

Today is Women’s Equality Day – the day we commemorate the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that gave American women the right to vote. It’s definitely an anniversary to remember and celebrate.

Recently, however, advocates at the ERA-North Carolina Alliance have re-named the day to more accurately reflect the current state of women’s rights. They’re calling it “Women’s (In)Equality Day.”

At the heart of their concerns, of course, is the Equal Rights Amendment – another simple and straightforward addition to the Constitution that was passed by Congress almost 50 years ago, but initially fell just just short of the required number of states for final ratification.

In 2020, Virginia appeared to push the ERA across the goal line when it became the 38th state to ratify, but the matter remains tied up in court. North Carolina, not surprisingly, remains among the 12 holdouts.

This is from an announcement of a rally that will take place today at the General Assembly:

August 26th is typically when we commemorate the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That was the date it was formally published to the Bill of Rights in 1920. However, we recognize that simply achieving the right to vote was not enough to ensure that women have equal protection under the Constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment was first introduced in Congress in 1923, and is still not part of the Bill of Rights, even after Virginia became the 38th and final necessary state to ratify in January, 2020. That’s why we’re calling this August 26th Women’s (IN)Equality Day! Join the ERA-NC Alliance on Thursday, August 26th from 10 a.m. to noon at the N.C. Statehouse as we celebrate women’s right to vote and demand ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment! The Statehouse is located at 16 W. Jones St., Raleigh, NC 27601. Our speakers include: ERA ratification bill lead sponsors, Reps. Julie Von Haefen and Susan Fisher , and Sens. Natalie Murdock and Natasha Marcus ,

and , and and , Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ,

, Mandy Carter , co-founder of Southerners on New Ground and the National Black Justice Coalition,

, co-founder of Southerners on New Ground and the National Black Justice Coalition, Adrienne Spinner , Board Advisor with NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement,

, Board Advisor with NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement, NC Secretary of Commerce, Machelle Sanders , and

, and Frachele Scott, managing director of the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice. Representatives from our partner organizations for this event will also comment on what they’re doing in North Carolina and in Washington, D.C., to achieve constitutional equality.

Fortunately, while final ratification of the federal ERA would be ideal, there are other paths forward. Twenty-five states have already made equal rights a part of their state constitutions and it’s long past time for North Carolina to join the list. Let’s hope today’s event helps hasten that result.