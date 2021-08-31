September 9 Crucial Conversation: Why progressives should be working to keep state-sponsored sports gambling out of NC

Join us Thursday Sept. 9 at 3:30 pm for a very special Crucial Conversation:

Why progressives should be working to keep state-sponsored sports gambling out of North Carolina

Featuring Les Bernal, Executive Director of the national advocacy group, Stop Predatory Gambling.

The North Carolina Senate recently took surprisingly swift action to advance legislation that would bring legalized sports betting to our state. In a break with precedent, Senate leader Phil Berger allowed the bill to come to a vote on the Senate floor despite the opposition of a majority of the Senate Republican caucus. The bill ultimately passed 26-19 and is now before the state House of Representatives.

Thus far, the main opposition to the legislation has come from religious conservatives, but as Les Bernal, the veteran executive director of the national advocacy group Stop Predatory Gambling, argues persuasively, this should also be a fight for progressives who care about tax fairness, racial justice, consumer protection and preventing the exploitation of children.

Prior to joining Stop Predatory Gambling, Bernal served as a Chief of Staff in the Massachusetts State Senate and worked as a campaign strategist for more than forty federal and state campaigns.

Please join us as Bernal provides an update on where this issue stands and why state-supported corporate gambling presents such a pernicious threat to community well-being in North Carolina.

When: Thursday September 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Online; pre-register from the comfort of your home or office.

Questions?? Contact Rob Schofield at 919-861-2065 or [email protected]