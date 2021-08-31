U.S. military has left Afghanistan; evacuation of Americans and Afghans moves into next phase

By
August 31, 2021
In News

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Advocates seek to make ‘communities of interest’ an important consideration in NC redistricting

For the first time, the North Carolina General Assembly is considering the characteristics of variou [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at rapidly climbing gun violence statistics

As Policy Watch reported earlier this month, the North Carolina Senate passed a bill (HB 398) that w [...]

Methyl bromide, a neurotoxin that carves holes in the ozone layer, is up for permitting at the Port of Wilmington

The Port of Wilmington is a 284-acre maze of steel, cable and concrete where ships as long as three [...]

As new school year gets underway, educators grapple with the COVID mask mandates

Tuesday morning was warm and muggy. Eyeglasses above tightly fitted masks fogged over with each brea [...]

NCGOP’s approach to America’s racist history

The post NCGOP’s approach to America’s racist history appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Hey, GOP: There’s a museum over in Montgomery y’all really ought to see

National Memorial for Peace and Justice documents our nation's troubled racial history MONTGOME [...]

State lawmaker’s take on climate change is sadly emblematic of a toxic worldview

It’s relatively rare that North Carolina lawmakers utter illuminating statements during committee di [...]

Back to School

The post Back to School appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch