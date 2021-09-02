Ahead of Labor Day, North Carolina leaders push for federal infrastructure bill

By
September 2, 2021
In News

Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02)

Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) calls the bipartisan infrastructure deal making its way through Congress a ‘once in a generation opportunity.’

Ross said in a virtual press call Thursday the package that the Senate-approved in August will go a long way in rebuilding roads, bridges, airports and water systems.

“We’ve seen the effects of outdated infrastructure here in North Carolina where we have 1,460 bridges and over 3,000 highways in poor condition,” Ross said.

North Carolina stands to receive $7.2 billion in federal aid for highway programs and $457 million for bridge replacement over five years.

The legislation would also earmark $910 million to improve public transportation options across the state and build a network of electric vehicle chargers.

Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley

“Wake County is on the of the fastest growing counties in the entire country, but our infrastructure has not grown with our

community,” said Ross.

Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley agreed, saying unprecedented growth is a key reason mayors across the state are hopeful Congress will act swiftly on the infrastructure deal.

“Our local resources are not keeping up with what our communities need,” Mayor Cawley explained.

“Addressing our traffic congestion is one of our residents and business owners highest priorities. Our budget is not large enough to meet the needs of our regional commuters coming to Morrisville to work, or through our town on the way to the RTP.”

NC AFL-CIO President MaryBe McMillan

NC AFL-CIO President MaryBe McMillan said in addition to replacing crumbling infrastructure, the package now before the U.S. House will create millions of good paying jobs.

“It will put pipe-fitters, iron workers, electricians, carpenters and so many others to work, making our communities safer while also mitigating the effects of climate change,” said McMillian.

“Our message this Labor Day is that we need Congress to pass this bipartisan infrastructure deal and help working Americans.”

Congresswoman Ross says a vote on the infrastructure bill is expected on or before September 27th.

North Carolina’s Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr were among 19 Republicans to support the $1.2 trillion dollar package last month.

