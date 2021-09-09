Nichol: It’s past time to stop playing nice with demagogues of the far right

By
September 9, 2021
In Commentary

Gene Nichol

If you can, be sure to check out Prof. Gene Nichol’s latest opinion column in today’s edition of Raleigh’s News & Observer. As the veteran UNC law professor argues persuasively in “Why won’t Democrats stand up to Cawthorn and the GOP?” it’s time to abandon the illusion that the metastasizing collection of demagogues who populate the leadership of the modern Republican Party are open to reason, honest debate, and finding common ground.

After listing some of the recent and cringe-worthy acts of the deeply troubled freshman North Carolina congressman, Madison Cawthorn, and the feckless statements of U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (which include threats of violence and an attempted blockade of lawful inquiries into the January 6 Capitol insurrection), Nichol puts it this way:

I’ve long found it stunning to contemplate what has become of the party of Lincoln. But it is what it is. The GOP has abandoned the American experiment. They now wage war against it. They seek to do what the Confederates couldn’t. No wonder they’re attached to the Stars and Bars.

Given this remarkable state of affairs, Nichol argues, it makes no sense any longer for Democrats to continue act as if they can somehow pursue responsible governance with such an utterly irresponsible crew. Unfortunately, he says, they’ve yet to learn this lesson.

Yet Democrats behave as if this is all the give and take of normal, even if somewhat extreme, politics. They take Republican claims and postures as if they are offered in good faith. As if we’re having a somewhat ill-tempered political dispute, instead of a fight for our national character. So Democrats won’t blow up the filibuster, or the Supreme Court, or codify abortion rights, or the franchise, or throw folks like Cawthorn out of the Congress. It would be bad form. They bring a powder puff to the gunfight.

Nichol’s sobering but persuasive bottom line:

Democrats have to stop worrying they might insult Republicans by naming what they do. It just gives them more room to accomplish the destruction of the world’s oldest constitutional democracy.

Click here to read the entire essay.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Madison Cawthorn officially flips his lid, promises to “prosecute” Fauci
  2. Threats against nurses, school boards rage on as mainstream GOP stands by
  3. Local conservative think tank promotes wacky and frightening conspiracy kook

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Una antigua planta de misile en Burlington: “un riesgo urgente para la salud pública”

Esta es la segunda entrega de un artículo de dos partes sobre el peligro de contaminación que supone [...]

Clear and present danger: Former Army missile plant has polluted a Black, Latino neighborhood in Burlington for more than 30 years

Military, private owner have allowed toxic contaminants to fester, avoided penalties while residents [...]

Peligro inminente: Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años

El Ejército y los propietarios privados han permitido que los contaminantes tóxicos se enconen sin t [...]

NC just enacted ambitious criminal justice reform legislation. Here’s what it does.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a comprehensive criminal justice reform package (Senate Bill 300) into law la [...]

Texas abortion foes play a dangerous game in encouraging vigilante law enforcement

Americans like to say we don’t leave Americans behind. We don’t abandon people to be oppressed and v [...]

America dumbs down freedom, with disastrous consequences

Death and tragedy were front and center in the news again last week. In Winston-Salem, a young high [...]

Old Faithful, New Hateful

The post Old Faithful, New Hateful appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

As Labor Day 2021 approaches, everything we thought we knew about work is wrong

Good policy choices drive down poverty. We have to keep moving forward on that So what can the pligh [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch